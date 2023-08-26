Posted in: CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Gamescom, Video Games | Tagged: Desk, Gamescom 2023

CORSAIR Unveiled Its Platform:6 Modular Computer Desk

CORSAIR had a new interesting item debuting during Gamescom 2023, as they showed off the Platform:6 Modular Computer Desk.

CORSAIR revealed a brand new interesting item during Gamescom this past week as they showed off the new Platform:6 Modular Computer Desk. This is their take on giving gamers a functional desk with several different options to make it customizable. Including a peg rack in the back, two monitor arms, an electronic sit/stand option, and more, all with a wooden top finish. The desk will launch sometime in Q4 2023, just in time for the holidays, but an official date and price have yet to be stamped on it. We got more info and images from the company below.

"The Platform:6 supports today's many diverse lifestyles, from the hardcore PC gamer to the remote worker in need of an organized workspace in the home. A six-foot wide surface area, which can be expanded even further, provides ample space for high-end PCs, full streaming setups, and an array of accessories. With multiple configurations offering a wide selection of features such as motorized adjustable height, choice of surface material, and an expandable rail system, customers will be able to design the perfect Platform:6 using CORSAIR's online configurator to fit their needs and their space, or choose from several predefined bundles for the best value."

"Designed thoughtfully with an eye toward future expansion, the Platform:6 grows and adapts with its user. A modular rail system utilizing a universal standard aluminum T-channel crossbar, side rails, and top-mounted rail is built into every Platform:6, offering compatibility with hundreds of aftermarket attachments and accessories. Furthermore, CORSAIR has embraced the endless creativity of its many customers by providing flexible mounting methods for their own 3D printed accessories, enabling unparalleled personalization."

"Those who opt for adjustable height can take advantage of a Platform: 6 desk variant with dual electric motors to quickly and quietly move the desk surface to their desired position using an LCD readout controller with push-button adjustment and memory presets. The surface itself is available in your choice of classic dark walnut-stained environmentally friendly rubberwood or sturdy black laminate. Every Platform:6 is loaded with a plethora of standard features to improve your quality of life. Included dual monitor arms are ready for a dual-monitor setup out of the box, while an oversized CORSAIR RapidRoute wire management tray keeps cables concealed in a space large enough to accommodate power strips as well. Even more wire management and small item storage comes in the form of an in-desk storage cubby with USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports, resulting in an uncluttered space that accommodates the complexity of high-powered gaming or professional setups while still looking great."

"Expandability is the key concept that drove the design of the Platform:6, with an assortment of add-ons offering huge potential for any person to create their ideal desk. If the six-foot wide surface isn't enough space, side extensions can be installed to either side of the desk for an extra 30cm x 70cm, with optional hanging pegboards. The Elgato Multi Frame top-mounted pegboard exclusive to the Platform:6 offers even more mounting locations to organize your gear and accessories, with adapters for Elgato Multi-Mount and Flex Arm products to mount Key Lights, cameras, or microphones directly to the rail system."

