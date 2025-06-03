Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: April Grove, Colorgrave

Cozy Adventure Game April Grove Will Release a Steam Next Fest Demo

The new cozy adventure game April Grove is coming to Steam Next Fest, as you can play a totally free demo starting next week

Article Summary April Grove launches a free playable demo on Steam Next Fest, June 9-16—explore the grove early!

Play as a mystical forester in a cozy pixel art world, chopping, crafting, and discovering secrets.

Meet quirky villagers, level up tools, and unlock new magical areas as you shape your grove story.

Idle-friendly gameplay, relaxing soundtrack, and plenty of cute critters await in April Grove.

Indie game developer and publisher Colorgrave announced this morning that their new game, April Grove, will be a part of Steam Next Fest. The game centered around you taking on a new job as a forester who tends to a mystic forest. You'll chop and gather wood, but along the way you'll run into some interesting things, taking it all one log at a time. Enjoy the trailer as the demo will be released from June 9-16 to play for free.

April Grove

With your trusty chopper by your side, you can begin uncovering the depths of the forest and the intriguing creatures that call it home. Once you've got your axe in hand, you're free to chart your own path through the serene wilds of April Grove. The forest is ever-renewing, thanks to the divine being who watches over it, so you'll never be short on trees — or things to discover. Chop wood, meet quirky townsfolk, and uncover the grove's quiet oddities as you carve out your role in this magical ecosystem. With each swing, you'll earn experience and level up, gradually unlocking new areas and rarer tree types to harvest. Whether you're racing to upgrade your gear or simply wandering the woods and soaking up the lush pixel art and peaceful soundtrack, April Grove invites you to set your own rhythm. Fast or slow, methodical or meandering — it's your story to shape, one log at a time.

Wander ancient woods brimming with charm, mystery, and talking critters.

Chop, craft, and grow stronger with every swing.

Let the tranquil soundtrack pull you into a world where time slows down.

Idle-friendly design lets you gather while you game — or work.

Find your favorite loadout with magical meals, curious trinkets, and trusty tools.

Try your luck petting the locals — feathered, furry, and occasionally fussy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!