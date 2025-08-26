Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: rita, SporkTank

Cozy Crossword Puzzle Adventure Rita Announced For Early 2026

Play as a small chicklet solving puzzles in a crossworld to make your way around the world in Rita, coming in early 2026

Article Summary Rita is a cozy crossword puzzle adventure coming from SporkTank in early 2026 for puzzle and story fans.

Guide Rita, a clever chicken, through a heartwarming life journey filled with charming word puzzles.

Explore 1930s Aspendale, solve crosswords and unlock new areas with light platforming and Metroidvania flair.

Relax with beautiful art, a soothing soundtrack, and engaging, bite-sized word puzzles with memorable life lessons.

Indie game developer and publisher SporkTank has announced their next game, as we're getting a cozy crossword puzzle title simply called Rita. You play as the titular chicken who grows into a hen, having her own little adventure where she collects words to solve puzzles in a crossword, unlocking different elements to tell a story throughout her short but fun life. You can find out more about the game here and see the first trailer, as it will arrive sometime in Q1 2026.

Rita

Rita is one smart chicklet, with a knack for solving crosswords and other word puzzles. As she explores the delightful world around her, she'll collect letters to fill out newspaper pages which progresses and shapes her legacy. From hopping through light platforming challenges to interacting with endearing characters, Rita's world is full of surprises, warmth, and plenty of a-ha moments. Guide her to grandparenthood, meet her grandchicklet, and learn about the loving bond they shared.

Engaging Word-Based Puzzles: Solve classic and creative word puzzles, including crosswords, word searches, rebus, anagrams, and more. Use letters Rita finds in the world in order to progress her story.

Solve classic and creative word puzzles, including crosswords, word searches, rebus, anagrams, and more. Use letters Rita finds in the world in order to progress her story. Cozy World to Explore: Begin Rita's adventure in the picturesque town of Aspendale in 1933, filled with secrets, collectables, and quirky characters. Light platforming segments add a touch of adventure, but nothing a little chicklet can't handle!

Begin Rita's adventure in the picturesque town of Aspendale in 1933, filled with secrets, collectables, and quirky characters. Light platforming segments add a touch of adventure, but nothing a little chicklet can't handle! Light Metroidvania Mechanics: As Rita solves puzzles, her clever solutions will bring the world to life, transforming the environment in meaningful ways. Watch as ramps appear, bridges repair themselves, trains manifest, time passes, and palm trees grow, revealing exciting new areas just waiting to be explored!

As Rita solves puzzles, her clever solutions will bring the world to life, transforming the environment in meaningful ways. Watch as ramps appear, bridges repair themselves, trains manifest, time passes, and palm trees grow, revealing exciting new areas just waiting to be explored! Life Lessons and Memories: Uncover the lessons learned and taught by Rita throughout her life expressed as bite-sized puzzles in a quasi-out-of-this-world experience.

Uncover the lessons learned and taught by Rita throughout her life expressed as bite-sized puzzles in a quasi-out-of-this-world experience. Relaxing Atmosphere: With its cozy art style and soothing soundtrack, Rita offers the perfect escape for puzzle lovers and fans of heartwarming stories alike.

