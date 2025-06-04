Groudon Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, Groudon, pokemon

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has now begun. This season will focus on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the first month of Delightful Days, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Bulu, Groudon, Kyogre, and Cobalion with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Abomasnow, Mega Manectric, Mega Beedrill, and Mega Aggron. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Groudon, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Groudon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Groudon counters as such:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

White Kyurem: Ice Fang, Ice Burn

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Groudon with efficiency.

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Chesnaught: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Rillaboom: Razor Leaf, Grass Knot

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Land Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Primarina: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Groudon can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Groudon will have a CP of 2351 in normal weather conditions and 2939 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

