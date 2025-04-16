Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Evil Corp Games, Unboxathon

Cozy Incremental Game Unboxathon Announced For Steam

Look for your lost childhood toy among several sealed boxes in Unboxathon, set to be released on PC via Steam sometime this year

Article Summary Join Unboxathon on Steam, a cozy incremental game about finding your lost childhood toy.

Open boxes to discover loot, from camo socks to magical artifacts, while seeking your beloved plushie.

Pop bubbles to earn mystery boxes and enjoy incremental upgrades for enhanced game features.

Sell loot for profit and use earnings to unlock exciting upgrades and enhance gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Evil Corp Games have announced a brand new cozy title, as Unboxathon will be coming out for Steam. if you love titles such as Cookie Clicker and Unboxing, then this will be right up your alley, as you'll open multiple boxes to see what's inside, maybe find things to sell or memories to dig up, all while looking for your lost childhood toy. We have more info here and the trailer above, as the team are planning to release it sometime this year.

Unboxathon

You know your childhood plush is out there…but can you find it in this vast sea of cardboard boxes? Click to pop bubbles that "bloop" and drop mystery boxes as loot, open them up and rustle through packaging all in the aim of being reunited with the teddy that you hold dear. Unboxathon is cute, cozy, and packed with more content than even the boxes themselves! With each unboxing, you'll uncover shiny new pieces of loot that grow ever in value, ranging from pairs of comfy camo socks to a major music award and various magical artifacts. Each box opening brings you closer to riches – and your plushie, of course – as the items you unearth can be sold for money. Spend, spend, spend on incremental upgrades including higher value boxes, gameplay-changing bubbles, and a whole host of other stat-boosting upgrades such as the number of bubbles spawning per second, chain reactions, ricochets and more.

Pop 'Til You Drop: Pop all manner of bubbles, big, small, and with different gameplay effects and bonuses to earn additional mystery boxes.

Pop all manner of bubbles, big, small, and with different gameplay effects and bonuses to earn additional mystery boxes. Literal Boxes Full of Loot: Open up boxes of different rarities, including "Magical Relics" or "Luxury Goods" to get increasingly valuable loot and shiny, collectible items.

Open up boxes of different rarities, including "Magical Relics" or "Luxury Goods" to get increasingly valuable loot and shiny, collectible items. Upgrade, Upgrade, Upgrade: Sell those items for profit and use those earnings to unlock incremental upgrades affecting your bubble bonuses, special bubbles, box quality, and more.

