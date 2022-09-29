Cream Productions Announces Survivorman VR: Into The Descent

Cream Productions has revealed they're working on a brand new VR title as they officially announced Survivorman VR: Into The Descent. The team is working with Les Stroud, the survival expert behind the series Survivorman, to create a game that looks and feels as realistic as you can get to being in a bad situation that you must find a way out of. Using your skills and what supplies you have with you, it will be up to you to make it through a rough region after a helicopter crash. The game doesn't have a release date yet, we just know it is in development for Meta Quest 2 sometime in early 2023.

After narrowly avoiding catastrophe in a fiery helicopter crash, players will need to use all their wits to not only survive extreme environments but descend an imposing mountain to the point where they can be rescued. Utilizing their toolbox of skills and whatever items they can scavenge to complete challenges, players must navigate glacial crevasses, construct hunting traps, and most importantly, keep the fire burning! With Les Stroud by their side as a guide, players have access to a wealth of survival knowledge, but in the end it's up to them to make the right decisions that will determine whether they will live or die. Experience a True Survival Legend: Les Stroud is an iconic survivalist who has proven time and time again he's one of the best to ever do it. Lucky for you, he'll be your guide during your own authentic survival experience in Survivorman VR .

Photorealistic First-Person Action: Explore a truly immersive world — with all the extremes of mountain top survival.

Fire, Shelter, Food: Keep a close eye on your body temperature, fatigue, and hunger. Surviving extreme environments means paying attention to the state of your body, made slightly easier with a handy diegetic HUD-like display mounted on your wrist!

No Monsters, No Guns: The natural world presents more terror and danger than any fiction. Test your skills against real-world threats like deadly snowstorms, freezing temperatures, and an environment not built for human beings.