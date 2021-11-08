Crimes & Capers: And The Winner Is… Dead Announced

Renegade Game Studios revealed the next edition in their mystery puzzle series Crimes & Capers with And The Winner Is… Dead. The company has released two games in this series so far, which challenge you to figure out what's going on as a team through deductive reasoning and puzzle-solving. The games even encourage you to get into character as you play like other murder mysteries. It's actually a clever set of games that they have been putting out and we're kinda surprised there aren't more or that this isn't more well-known. But now you have a new caper on your hands as you'll need to solve a mystery at a music award show. The game is available for pre-order right now going for $35, and at the moment the projected release date for this will be February 23rd, 2022.

You are a nominee at the 67th Annual Music Awards! Unfortunately, you won't be winning anything tonight. Mannie, our host, America's Sweetheart Pop Star is dead. We are asking that you remain in the green room for your safety. While there, try to open Mannie's purse to look for clues as to what went down at rehearsal that led to her murder. Crimes & Capers: And the Winner is… Dead! is a cooperative game where you and a group of friends will take on the roles of famous recording artists and work together to solve the mystery. No special skills or prior knowledge are required. Read social media posts and solve puzzles to unlock Mannie's purse, then figure out who murdered her! Solve the awards show mystery!

No special skills or prior knowledge are required!

Combines the beloved classic of murder mystery parties with on-trend escape room style puzzling.

Cooperative Play – no reveal where a player discovers they are the evil doer.

Dress up as your character, focus on solving the mystery, or both!