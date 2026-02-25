Posted in: Crimson Desert, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Alec Newman, Crimson Desert, Rebecca Hanssen, Steward Scuadmore

Crimson Desert Reveals Voice Cast in Latest Video

Check out the latest video for the upcoming game Crimson Desert as the developers reveal the voice cast in a behind-the-scenes look

Article Summary Crimson Desert unveils a behind-the-scenes video featuring key members of its voice cast.

The video spotlights Alec Newman, Steward Scuadmore, and Rebecca Hanssen's roles in the upcoming RPG.

Explore Pywel, a war-torn continent, with rich open-world action and stunning next-gen graphics.

Crimson Desert combines narrative-driven single-player adventure with online multiplayer features.

Pearl Abyss released a new video this week for Crimson Desert that took a behind-the-scenes look at the voice cast for the upcoming game. While there are a ton of cast in the game, this video primarily focuses on three indivuduals, as we see Alec Newman (Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy XIV, Elden Ring), Steward Scuadmore (Baldur's Gate 3, Final Fantasy XVI, Arcane), and Rebecca Hanssen (Baldur's Gate 3, Arknights: Endfield, Wuthering Waves). Enjoy the video as the game is still currently set to launch on March 19, 2026.

Crimson Desert

Welcome to the beautiful yet brutal continent of Pywel. From the snow-blasted mountains of Kweiden to the verdant expanses of Akapen and the towering ridges scattering the Crimson Desert, this land is a testament to nature's grandeur. Yet, amidst this beauty, the continent stands locked in war as factions vie for unprecedented power. Discover adventure, explore exciting locations, and fight thrilling battles as you travel across an incredible open world filled with wonder and mystery.

Crimson Desert is an upcoming open-world action-adventure being developed by Pearl Abyss for both console and PC, which will combine elements of narrative-driven single-player games with online multiplayer functionality. Built on Pearl Abyss' proprietary, next-gen engine, Crimson Desert will deliver high-fidelity graphics and game features and a highly immersive gameplay experience. A story of survival, Crimson Desert follows a group of struggling mercenaries and the many characters who cross their paths in the vast continent of Pywel.

This is a world where heroes are made, but not without incredible hardship, pain, and perseverance. Through vibrant storytelling and intense action, Crimson Desert depicts realistic characters and narratives that revolve around the members of the Greymane Free Company fighting to achieve their noble mission. Experience the beautiful yet brutal continent of Pywel, where you will witness the conflicts and epic sagas surrounding Kliff, the leader of the Greymanes, as his mission takes him on an unforgettable journey.

