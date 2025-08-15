Posted in: Crimson Desert, Games, Gamescom, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Gamescom 2025

Crimson Desert Unveils Extended Gameplay Video Before Gamescom

You can check out 13 minutes of gameplay from Crimson Desert, as the game will have a playable demo happening at Gamescom 2025

Article Summary Watch 13 minutes of new Crimson Desert gameplay ahead of its playable demo at Gamescom 2025.

Dive into the war-torn continent of Pywel, filled with stunning landscapes and fierce battles.

Crimson Desert blends open-world action, story-driven quests, and online multiplayer elements.

Follow Kliff and the Greymane Free Company as they battle hardship and shape their own legend.

Pearl Abyss announced today that Gamescom 2025 attendees will have a chance to play a public demo of Crimson Desert during the event. This is a good 13 minutes worth of gameplay showing off what the latest build looks like, including characters and battles, along with the world in general. It's basically a sample of what Gamescom 2025 attendees will experience, as they will have a playable demo of the game during the event from August 20-24. Enjoy the video!

Crimson Desert

Welcome to the beautiful yet brutal continent of Pywel. From the snow-blasted mountains of Kweiden to the verdant expanses of Akapen and the towering ridges scattering the Crimson Desert, this land is a testament to nature's grandeur. Yet, amidst this beauty, the continent stands locked in war as factions vie for unprecedented power. Discover adventure, explore exciting locations, and fight thrilling battles as you travel across an incredible open world filled with wonder and mystery.

Crimson Desert is an upcoming open-world action-adventure being developed by Pearl Abyss for both console and PC, which will combine elements of narrative-driven single-player games with online multiplayer functionality. Built on Pearl Abyss' proprietary, next-gen engine, Crimson Desert will deliver high-fidelity graphics and game features and a highly immersive gameplay experience. A story of survival, Crimson Desert follows a group of struggling mercenaries and the many characters who cross their paths in the vast continent of Pywel. This is a world where heroes are made, but not without incredible hardship, pain, and perseverance. Through vibrant storytelling and intense action, Crimson Desert depicts realistic characters and narratives that revolve around the members of the Greymane Free Company fighting to achieve their noble mission. Experience the beautiful yet brutal continent of Pywel, where you will witness the conflicts and epic sagas surrounding Kliff, the leader of the Greymanes, as his mission takes him on an unforgettable journey.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!