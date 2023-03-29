Critical Role Announces Acquisition Of Sci-Fantasy Podcast Midst Critical Role has decided to expand their content library as they have acquired the sci-fantasy podcast Midst as part of their company.

Critical Role announced this morning they have acquired a new property under their umbrella of content with the sci-fantasy podcast series, Midst. If you've never heard an episode of the show before, this is a semi-improvised drama series in which they follow the characters of a space-western town called Stationary Hill, on the islet of Midst, as you follow the paths of three distinct characters in an original setting. According to the announcement today, this will be part of Critical Role's foray into developing a new IP called Metapigeon, which will partner with production studio Third Person, and the podcast's founders who will continue to create, narrate, and expand the series.

The first two seasons of the show will be re-released under Critical Role and Metapigeon, featuring remastered audio and a new video version of each episode. Season three and future seasons are currently in the works, with each episode featuring at least one original art piece from notable artists, including Ricardo Bessa, Lenka Simeckova, Sam Bosma, Artem Chebokha, Lap Pun Cheung, Will Kirkby and more. We have a couple of quotes about the deal below.

"As part of our ongoing effort to expand the types of narratives we share and elevate new storytellers, we remain focused on exploring diverse IP in a multitude of mediums," said Ben Van Der Fluit, Critical Role's SVP of Business and Content Development. "Working with the narrators of Midst has been a dream – we're such fans of the world they have built, and we look forward to continuing to empower their creative dreams."

"In lieu of the trumpet and explosion emojis that would be the truest expression of our feelings, we can say with full sincerity that we are over the moon to have found partners with such phenomenal passion and talent for creative multimedia storytelling," said the podcast's founders. "Critical Role and Metapigeon are enabling us to bring Midst to life in ways we never imagined possible, and we can't wait to share what's in store with fans both old and new."