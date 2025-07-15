Posted in: Critical Role, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: critical role

Critical Role Announces Five New Live Show Dates For 2026

Critical Role have confirmed five new live show dates for 2026, including shows happening in London, Edinburgh, and Berlin

Article Summary Critical Role unveils five new live show dates for 2026, spanning Europe and the US, including London and Berlin.

Matthew Mercer GMs four shows, with Travis Willingham debuting as GM in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fan Experience tickets offer early entry, preshow Q&A, and top seats at all venues except Edinburgh.

Presale begins July 22 for Beacon members, with general on-sale for all shows starting July 25, 2024.

Critical Role has announced five new live show dates across 2026, as they will be going international again, and two more shows in the United States. The three major dates that stand out for this run include London, Berlin, and Edinburgh, truly making this a mostly European tour. But they'll also have a surprise for Texas fans as native Travis Willingham will be the GM for a show in Fort Worth. We have more details below about all of the dates and ticket info, as you'll learn more in the months to come on their website.

Critical Role – 2026 Live Show Calendar

Produced in partnership with AEG, each live show is a unique story, woven into the world of Exandria and brought to life by founding cast members Matthew Mercer (serving as GM for the first four shows), Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Laura Bailey, and Liam O'Brien. The schedule kicks off in Atlanta on May 26, then crosses the Atlantic to Berlin on July 6 and Edinburgh on July 12, returns in the fall for London on October 26, and concludes in Dallas on December 3 where for the first time, Travis Willingham will serve as the evening's Game Master (GM). In addition, Fan Experience tickets will be available for all shows except Edinburgh, which provides attendees early entry, watch the 45-minute Q&A preshow, and have access to the best seats in the house.

"We are so thrilled to be working with Critical Role again to bring their live shows to the world in 2026," said Eliza-Jane Oliver, Promoter at AEG Presents. "We will be visiting some new and familiar cities in the Echoes of Exandria tour, including the first ever show in Germany at the Uber Arena in Berlin, the iconic arena in The O2 in London, Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, and two new exciting stops in the US, Atlanta and Dallas. I can't wait for Critters all over the world to be able to experience Critical Role live in some of the greatest venues in the world."

"It is truly a gift and a privilege to have the opportunity to travel all over the world to bring Critical Role to our far-reaching community of nerds," said Marisha Ray, Co-founder and Creative Director at Critical Role. "In many ways, this adventure is just the beginning!"

Atlanta, Georgia – May 26, 2026 at Gas South Arena

Beacon member presale: July 22

Venue/promoter presales: July 24

General on-sale: July 25

Berlin, Germany – July 6, 2026 at Uber Arena

Beacon member presale: July 22

Venue/promoter presale: July 24

General on-sale: July 25

Edinburgh, Scotland – July 12, 2026 at Edinburgh Castle

Beacon member presale: July 22

Promoter presale: July 24

General on-sale: July 25

London, England – October 26, 2026 at The O2

Beacon member presale: July 22

O2 presale: July 23

Promoter presale: July 24

General on-sale: July 25

Fort Worth, Texas – December 3, 2026 at Dickie's Arena, Featuring Travis Willingham as GM

Beacon member presale: July 22

Local venue presale: July 24

General on-sale: July 25

