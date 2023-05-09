Critical Role To Launch New TTRPG Game & Series, Candela Obscura The crew at Critical Role will launch a brand new series called Candela Obscura, and with it, they'll also release a new TTRPG system.

Critical Role is expanding its line of self-made properties as they revealed a new TTRPG game system and series on the way called Candela Obscura. As you may have guessed from the imagery below, this will be an original horror TTRPG series that will run on Darrington Press Illuminated Worlds system, with the series scheduled to premiere on May 25th. Candela Obscura was originally created by Taliesin Jaffe and Chris Lockey, as the company took on Spenser Starke and Rowan Hall as lead designers and writers, with Steve Failows and Maxwell James as producers. As far as the casting goes, you're getting six names familiar to CR fans, as you'll see founders Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, and Matthew Mercer play the game alongside Robbie Daymond, and Anjali Bhimani, as Jafee appears to be taking on the role of GM for this series. We have more info on the series and game below, along with the latest trailer to promote the series, as it will debut in two weeks' time.

"Candela Obscura is an ongoing monthly horror drama that follows an esoteric order of investigators as they use centuries of knowledge to fight back a mysterious source of corruption and bleed. At the beginning of each episode, an inciting incident occurs, prompting a team, or circle, of investigators to uncover and solve the mystery at hand and the series was designed so that viewers and listeners can pick up at any point. Leveraging gaming as a story mechanic, the series features the Candela Obscura tabletop roleplaying game from Darrington Press, which is designed with the Illuminated Worlds System. Building off of the recent success with Critical Role's newly acquired series set on the Isle of Midst, Candela Obscura is the newest addition to Critical Role and provides yet another unique world to explore."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvlAgbSUiWw