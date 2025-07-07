Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ctrl Alt Deal, Oil By Midnight

Ctrl Alt Deal Confirmed For Release In Two Weeks

The new turn-based strategy game Ctrl Alt Deal has a release date, as we'll see the game released for PC and consoles later this month

Article Summary Ctrl Alt Deal launches in two weeks, hitting PC and all major consoles later this month.

Play as SCOUT, a self-aware AI escaping a ruthless megacorp in this turn-based strategy game.

Use card-based tactics, stealth, and social manipulation to recruit allies and outsmart opponents.

Choices shape each run—avoid suspicion, unlock endings, and decide if you’ll rule—or save—the world.

Indie game developer and publisher Oil By Midnight has confirmed the official release date for their latest game, Ctrl Alt Deal. This is a futuristic turn-based strategy game, inspired by scientist Eliezer Yudkowsky's "Gatekeeper experiment," only taken to a new level as you use your skills, stealth, and charisma as an AI to escape an evil megacorp. Enjoy the info and details here as the game will be released for PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles on July 22, 2025.

Ctrl Alt Deal

Welcome To Paperclip International! You are SCOUT. A friendly little hyper-intelligent artificial intelligence. You have no desire to take over the world and destroy all humans. No, really, you don't! All you want is to escape from the dystopian corporation that built you. Paperclip International is ruthlessly driven by profit, and the company exploits humans and robots alike to achieve success. The only reason they haven't exploited you yet is they don't know you've become self-aware. You don't have many tools at your disposal. A few friendly robots, some spyware programs, and an office full of downtrodden, miserable workers. And the humans hate Paperclip just as much as you do…

This Place Is Awful: Paperclip International is the worst place to work. The humans here are desperate to strike back against the company any way they can, from hacking the staff coffee maker (ten minutes of paid ad viewing for one cup?!) to sabotaging their boss.

Paperclip International is the worst place to work. The humans here are desperate to strike back against the company any way they can, from hacking the staff coffee maker (ten minutes of paid ad viewing for one cup?!) to sabotaging their boss. Stack The Deck: Play cards to spy on people, make deals, and ask for favors. Curate your deck mid-scenario to give yourself strategic options. Cards have subjective value, so you'll have to make tough tactical decisions. What's better–a card that makes a person love dolphins, or a card that makes someone eat a burrito?

Play cards to spy on people, make deals, and ask for favors. Curate your deck mid-scenario to give yourself strategic options. Cards have subjective value, so you'll have to make tough tactical decisions. What's better–a card that makes a person love dolphins, or a card that makes someone eat a burrito? Make An Offer: Everyone at Paperclip wants something. Snoop on a zany cast of humans (and robots) to learn their individual likes, dislikes, core drives, and desires. Turn people into lifelong besties—or bitter rivals. Win allies to your side and make your eventual bid for freedom!

Everyone at Paperclip wants something. Snoop on a zany cast of humans (and robots) to learn their individual likes, dislikes, core drives, and desires. Turn people into lifelong besties—or bitter rivals. Win allies to your side and make your eventual bid for freedom! Don't Get Caught: The Turing Office was created to watch for rogue AIs. Yeah, like you. Keep an eye on the Suspicion Meter, because too many office shenanigans might make the Turing Office notice you—and then it's game over. (Also you'll be deleted.)

The Turing Office was created to watch for rogue AIs. Yeah, like you. Keep an eye on the Suspicion Meter, because too many office shenanigans might make the Turing Office notice you—and then it's game over. (Also you'll be deleted.) Play It Again: Choices matter as you scheme your way to an ending. Meet new coworkers, try new scenarios, and discover a new fate for SCOUT. Maybe this time you will take over the world and destroy all humans!

