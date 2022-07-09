Cursed To Golf Finally Has A Release Date For Mid-August

Nearly a year after the game was originally revealed and showcased to the public, Cursed To Golf finally has a release date. We had a ton of fun playing this game when Thunderful and Chuhai Labs showed it off at PAX West 2021, and now everyone will soon have the chance to play it as the game is scheduled for release on PC and all three major consoles on August 18th, 2022. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down below as we now wait the next six weeks to golf forever int he afterlife.

In Cursed To Golf, you play as a would-be golf champion who tragically dies just as he's about to win a tournament. Instead of making it to heaven (or hell), you find yourself in Golf Purgatory. If you can golf your way through the ever-changing 18 hole course spread across four biomes (Purgatory, The Oasis, The Caverns and Hell), you'll be able to ascend back to life. Prepare for dungeon-like holes, often with multiple paths to the flag, littered with Grave Grabbers, deadly spikes, explosive TNT boxes and all manner of other traps and hazards.

Fear not, cursed golfer. For all the hazards that stand in your path, consider Chuhai Labs your friendly caddy, handing you a host of helpful tools to give you a chance of overcoming them. Shot Idols are a blessing from the golf god, awarding you extra shots for smashing through them, teleporters will take you closer to the flag, even TNT boxes can sometimes hide shortcuts, should you detonate them properly! On top of that, ACE CARDS offer you awesome single-use abilities that you could never use in real life. Rewind time with a Mulligan, freeze water with the Ice Ball, guide your ball to its target with the Rocket Ball, get out of sticky situations with a Portal and blast your ball into three with the Scattershot. These are just a few of the over 20 power ups you'll have access to.

In between holes, you'll be able to drive around the map in your Golf Cart. You might discover some treasure chests, card packs, or come across a totally-not-shady-at-all guy who will meet you at forks in the road and help you choose a path to take. It's always a good idea to stop by the Eterni-Tee shop to buy card booster packs, switch up your outfit, or store a few special cards in your binder so they can survive in between runs.