Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse Will Launch On March 11th

Serenity Forge revealed today that Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse will be coming to Steam and Nintendo Switch on March 11th. After debuting in the summer of 2020 and having a ton of buzz around it from the C&H fanbase with a demo, we're finally going to get to play the full game. This title has all the humor of the series wrapped into a point-and-click adventure as you play a high school student trying not to die while also not trying to kill off the rest of the world. Seems like a tall order, right? …Eh, you'll do fine. And if not, at least you'll die in multiple hilarious ways. You can read more on it here along with the trailer.

In Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalyse, players follow the adventures of Cooper "Coop" McCarthy, as he does normal high school things, like trying to find a prom date and doing his best to avoid getting killed by bullies all while trying not to trigger an apocalyptic event. First announced in 2017 and brought to life through Kickstarter, Freakpocalyse is the first chance for fans to experience and interact with the universe from the much-loved Cyanide & Happiness animated shorts, webcomics, and card games. All the fun of a Cyanide & Happiness animated short, all packed into a video game!

Fully voiced dialogue featuring special guest voice actors including Arin Hanson (Game Grumps), Jessica Calvello, YMS Adum, Rice Pirate Mick, and more.

The first-ever chance to interact with fan favorites from the Cyanide & Happiness universe, including Ted Bear, Shark Dad, Señor Cleanfist, and more.

The first installment in the Freakpocalypse "tragilogy" – a trilogy of games telling the complete tragic & chaotic story.

An incredibly interactive world with more than 100 bizarre characters and countless objects to look at, touch, and talk to, along with unlockable costumes to find and wear.

No need to know the back story— Freakpocalyse gives long-time fans a lot to look forward to, but is also the perfect introduction for anyone new to the franchise.

Cinematic cutscenes and a completely original soundtrack.