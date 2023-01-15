Cyber Bike Action Title Gripper Will Arrive In Q1 2023 The story-driven action game Gripper will bring motorcycle boss battles to multiple PC platforms sometime in the next few months.

Indie developer and publisher Heart Core have revealed their next game, Gripper, will be coming out sometime in early 2023. This is an action title involving futuristic vehicles, with you primarily running through levels on your motorcycle as you fight enemies and bosses in some close metal and explosives action. All while exploring a heavy story in which you will save the world and even have a chance at saving your long-lost parents. While we don't have an official release date yet, we do know for a fact the game will be coming to multiple PC platforms, as well as the Nintendo Switch, sometime in Q1 this year.

"In Gripper, players enter the burnout seat as None, a cyber biker who is stuck inside a collapsing world. Long separated from his parents, None is jolted back into their lives and forced to save the world from the AI known as Zero. To do so he must race through post-apocalyptic landscapes connected by treacherous tunnels, explore dead lands with the help of his mechanized cat buddy Cat-Kit, and ultimately defeat relentless bosses by gripping and ripping out their hearts. Gripper's core gameplay loop consists of three phases: the Main Hub, Tunnels, and Boss Fights."

"The Main Hub is where players go to upgrade and customize their bikes, install consumables for the upcoming battle, and perhaps most importantly, talk to the adorably intense companion, Cat-Kit. Tunnels feature riding and sliding action set to catchy synthetic beats inspired by the work of Carpenter Brut. Lastly, the Boss Fights feature colossal enemy mechs that symbolize the different stages of grief and each one has a different weak spot that requires a unique approach to survive. By learning the best strategies for each part of the game, players can help set the world right, defeat the great evil of Zero, and even have a chance at saving their parents."