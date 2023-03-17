Cyber-Noir Adventure Rendezvous Will Be Released This April The new cyber-noir adventure game Rendezvous has been confirmed for release on PC via Steam on April 11th.

Indie developer Pendopo Creations and publisher Hitcents revealed this week that their new cyber-noir adventure game Rendezvous is on the way next month. The game has a little bit of a retro style with modern mechanics as you will push to solve puzzles and take on dangerous missions, all to save your sister from falling down the same dark path you once did. You can check out the trailer below as the game is set to be released on April 11th, 2023.

"Travel to 2064 and the seedy cyber-noir cities Neo-Surbaya and Bay City as Setyo, a former criminal now living a mundane life as a security technician. After learning his sister works for one of the most dangerous cyber runner groups in Neo-Surbaya, Setyo must face his dark past to save her from following in his footsteps and recover what's left of their family. Explore the underbelly of a world in flux, whose people try to keep pace with problematic advancements in technology. Witness cultural clashes as the last remnants of the old world crash into a brutal and unforgiving future. Face merciless thugs and callous cyber-runner gangs, visit crooked cybernetic workshops using cannibalized parts, and speak with citizens for clues about Setyo's missing sister."

"Tap into Setyo's past as a criminal to gather clues, uncover long-hidden secrets, and solve challenging puzzles. Collect an arsenal of weapons from conventional firearms to improvised objects to take down barbarous enemies, or opt for stealth, sneaking past foes to avoid bloodshed. Traverse multiple paths leading to powerful items, hidden objects of interest, and robust tools as Setyo searches for his sister and a path to redemption. Enjoy an emotional cyberpunk adventure stylized with gorgeous 2D hand-drawn pixel art in a 2.5D world meshed with modern dynamic lighting to bring depth and life to the city around Setyo."