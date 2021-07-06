Daedalic Entertainment Reveals More For The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum

Today during the Nacon Connect livestream, Daedalic Entertainment revealed more insight on The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum. The video is only two and a half minutes long, with a brief intro from producer Harald Riegler, but it introduces some new characters and environments Gollum encounters on his journey. Which includes the Mouth of Sauron in Mordor and the Elvenking Thranduil from Mirkwood. We also get a brief explanation about how their designs are as true to the source material as possible so fans feel right at home with these characters. You can enjoy the video down at the bottom as we're still waiting for a release window.

Athletic and agile, sneaky and cunning. Driven by the desire to once again hold in his hands what he lost, Gollum is one of the most fascinating characters in the world of The Lord of the Rings. He has seen things that others can not imagine, he has survived things that others would not dare mention. Torn by his split personality, he can be vicious and villainous as Gollum, but social and cautious as Sméagol.

While being vital to the story by J.R.R. Tolkien, many parts of Gollum's quest have not been told in detail yet. In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum you get to experience this story. From his time as a slave below the Dark Tower to his stay with the Elves of Mirkwood. Use stealth, agility and cunning to survive and overcome what lies ahead. Climb, leap and grapple your way past dangers or into advantageous spots. While Gollum might not be a fighter, it is not unlike him to assassinate a careless enemy when the chance presents itself – or dispose of them in more creative and villainous ways.

The decisions you make and the way you play have a direct influence on Gollum's personality: Always struggling between the two sides embodied by Gollum and Sméagol, it is up to you to decide whether the darker side of Gollum takes over or if there is a spark of reason left in what once was Sméagol. One mind, two egos – you decide!