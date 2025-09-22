Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: Ananta, Naked Rain

Ananta Reveals New Details Ahead Of Tokyo Game Show 2025

We got mroe info about the open-world RPG game Ananta this week, as the game will be on display during Tokyo Game Show 2025

Article Summary Ananta is an upcoming open-world RPG set in a dynamic anime-inspired city teeming with life and adventure.

Players can explore freely, interact with the urban environment, and tackle a wide range of unpredictable events.

Combat is fast-paced and interactive, allowing use of environmental objects and enemy weapons for unique strategies.

Ananta features intelligent NPCs, CHAOS events, and player choices that truly impact the world around them.

Developer Naked Rain and publisher NetEase Games dropped new info and a brand-new trailer for Ananta ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2025 this evening. This is a brand-new open-world RPG title in which the two teams have gone to great lengths to ensure you have a high degree of freedom to do whatever you want while meeting various interesting characters. The city is yours to do with as you wish, from the vibrant neighborhoods to the business districts; you can explore and have whatever kind of adventure you see fit within an anime-style world. You can read more below and check out the latest trailer above, as it will be at TGS this weekend.

Ananta

In this concrete jungle, calamity and the commonplace intermingle freely. Join forces and take a stand against hidden threats lurking within the shadows or live it up and bask in the urban nightlife under the neon glow of the city. The choice is yours. In Ananta, a whole new world is waiting. Are you ready to take the plunge? Ananta crafts a vivid open world. Every corner of this vast city is brought to life through multidimensional details. Players can freely explore the city on foot, but also via more unconventional and surprising means! But remember, the embodied collective delusion, known as CHAOS, can unexpectedly appear right beside you…

Ananta is a living, breathing metropolis where every alleyway pulses with stories waiting to be uncovered. The city's vitality springs from everyday-inspired interactions. Through exploration, players can feel the pulse of the city, immersing them in the most vibrant urban life imaginable. With Jackie Chan-like action, the battle scene is filled with interactive terrain and objects. Items like guitars or trash bins can become effective weapons to help players defeat enemies. The smooth and fast-paced combat experience is heightened by engaging these different weapons throughout the environment. There is more than one way to win in combat. In addition to their own gear, players can take enemy weapons during battle to experience different combat styles. Discover different strategies to defeat your enemies in cool ways.

Restoring Reality: Ananta aims for players to naturally engage with city entertainment. The map is dotted with interactive hotspots where players can freely trigger events like petting cats in parks, gang clashes, and more.

Ananta aims for players to naturally engage with city entertainment. The map is dotted with interactive hotspots where players can freely trigger events like petting cats in parks, gang clashes, and more. NPC Ecosystem: NPCs on screen present intelligent and lifelike behavior, which, in addition to the interactive CHAOS elements, make the city come alive!

NPCs on screen present intelligent and lifelike behavior, which, in addition to the interactive CHAOS elements, make the city come alive! Be a Part of the City: Ananta isn't just 'open world' – it's a true life experience where freedom translates to tangible impact. Players can snoop on passersby's phones or defy traffic laws with reckless street racing. Every choice ripples through the life of the city.

