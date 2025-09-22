Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: daft punk, Fortnite

Daft Punk WIll Arrive In Fortnite With a New Experience

Things will be getting harder, better, faster, and stronger in Fortnite, as Daft Punk will be added to the game for an experience

Article Summary Daft Punk teams up with Fortnite for an interactive music experience, launching September 27 at 2pm ET.

Remix Daft Punk's classic tracks, blast robots, and dance through themed rooms in a unique, playable event.

No new Daft Punk music or live concert—enjoy remixes and mashups of their legendary released songs only.

Access the Daft Punk Experience in Fortnite's Discover section for a limited time and join the grand opening.

Epic Games has revealed their latest experience coming to Fortnite, as the electro dance duo Daft Punk has risen from the grave and will be a part of the game. To be clear, this isn't a concert; the band did not get back together, and this is not a promo for new music. This is an experience players can enjoy in the game set to the tune of a supercut from their legendary Alive tour and Alive 2007 album. The experience will land in the game on September 27 at 2pm ET and carry on for a few weeks. We have a snippet of their latest blog talking about what this is for you below.

Daft Punk x Fortnite

On this journey, blaze your own way in celebrating Daft Punk's legacy. Remix Daft Punk's music at Dream Chamber Studios, blast hordes of robots with a soundwave laser in the Robot Rock Arena, make a LEGO music video at Around the World, or hit the Daft Club to dance 'til dawn. You'll also find furniture from longtime Daft Punk collaborator Hervet Manufacturier throughout the experience. There'll be an afterparty too, but details on that at a later date… The Daft Punk Experience will be in Discover starting September 27 at 1:30 PM ET. Get there before 2 PM ET on September 27 so you can dance it up at the grand opening at 2 PM ET! Some visuals and audio in the Daft Punk Experience are courtesy of NASA and The Recording Academy.

Is the Daft Punk Experience a concert? No. The Daft Punk Experience is a fully interactive playground that includes multiple rooms with different ways to experience Daft Punk's music. Is Daft Punk getting back together? No. The Daft Punk Experience is an immersive music experience based on the band's beloved music. The band is not getting back together. Is there any new Daft Punk music in the experience? No. All songs included in the Daft Punk Experience have been previously released. However, players will be able to create their own original remixes and mashups of Daft Punk's songs in the experience. When does the experience launch? For the full experience, you'll want to get there early. Party up and jump in before 2 PM ET on September 27 so you can attend the grand opening! Where can I access the Daft Punk Experience? The Daft Punk Experience will be available for a while. Access it in Discover in the "By Epic" row or by searching for "Daft Punk Experience."

