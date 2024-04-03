Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games | Tagged: Dark and Darker Mobile

Dark and Darker Mobile Releases Brand-New Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for Dark and Darker Mobile, as it sets the tone for what you can expect to see in the game.

Article Summary Teaser trailer sets a mysterious tone for Dark and Darker Mobile, coming in 2024.

New gameplay features include high-level "endgame" dungeons and PvE/PvP modes.

Introducing the Sidekick system and pets for dynamic dungeon adventures.

Create characters from five classes and customize skills for different playstyles.

Krafton Inc. has released a brand new teaser trailer this week for their upcoming mobile game, Dark and Darker Mobile, giving us a little bit of a look at the tone. This video literally doesn't show anything from the game; it is a teaser for what's to come, as it is more of a movie that gives you an idea of what you're in for. Enjoy the trailer above and the new information released by the team below, as we wait to see when in 2024 the game will come out.

Dark and Darker Mobile

As an extraction RPG, Dark and Darker Mobile challenges players to delve into the depths of dungeons and escape with as much treasure as they can carry while fending off threats from fearsome creatures and other players. The teaser, which debuted on YouTube, showcases the core escape-focused gameplay in Dark and Darker Mobile while shining a spotlight on new features. This includes several new ways to play:

High-level dungeons open up an "endgame" that comes with its own, unique rewards – and a level of challenge that will test even the best-equipped adventurers.

"Player vs. environment" (PvE) dungeons that remove the competitive elements from Dark and Darker Mobile, instead challenging players to explore, gather loot, and clear out any beastly threats they come across.

Flipping that concept, "player vs. player" (PvP) dungeons are all about crossing swords with competing player-controlled dungeon divers.

Dark and Darker Mobile also introduces a Sidekick system, allowing players to recruit AI-controlled companions to help them throughout their dungeon-diving adventures. These sidekicks are powerful companions that can leveled up. Players can also take advantage of the pet system, which grants various buffs before entering a dungeon.

Adventurers begin their Dark and Darker Mobile adventure by creating a character, which can be one of five classes: Fighter, Barbarian, Rogue, Ranger, or Cleric. Each class comes with its own weapon and armor specializations, as well as a unique spread of active and passive skills. Players can only equip two active skills before heading into a dungeon, but the number of passive skill slots that are available increases as the character levels up. This flexibility gives every player the freedom to find the Dark and Darker Mobile play style that works best for them. During each dungeon expedition, adventurers have opportunities to acquire new equipment and loot as they do battle with monsters, rifle through treasure chests, and end the journeys of competing dungeon divers. Gear can also be purchased from merchants, who offer quests that players can complete to unlock higher-grade store inventories. Equipment can be upgraded using gold and other ores, and registering acquired items in the collection can further yield character-enhancing effects.

