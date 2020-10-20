Darkrai & Alolan Marowak Raid Day Coming To Pokémon GO

Darkrai is the next Tier Five Raid Boss after Giratina Origin Forme leaves raids this Friday. This confirms Darkrai as the "special Raid Boss" for the Halloween event starting October 23rd at 6 PM Pacific. The event will also include an Alolan Marowak Raid Day.

So… we gave Niantic the benefit of the doubt perhaps a bit too quickly. Following the discovery of Darkrai's signature attack Dark Void added in a recent update, social media took this as confirmation that Darkrai would be the Halloween event raid boss. Niantic normally brings their A-game for Halloween, so in my piece covering this datamined leak, I wrote:

"Now… datamined information generally does come to fruition in Pokémon GO. However, it does not always come to fruition imminently. All of this to say, Darkrai may not be the Halloween 2020 boss. In fact, Niantic may have even added its exclusive moves to throw dataminers off of their scent in order to keep a bigger surprise for the event under wraps. It could even be part of a Halloween Raid Day rather than the full event's boss. Because of all this, it is worth it to give Niantic the benefit of the doubt considering the success of their previous Pokémon GO Halloween events, and trust that, hopefully, they have some spice planned for the raids. Hopefully."

Unfortunately, that ended up not being the case. Darkrai is, indeed, confirmed as the Halloween Raid Boss with no caveats. It's just Darkrai.

This is great news for anyone who doesn't have a Shiny-capable Darkrai, as well as anyone excited for the signature move… though, notably, Niantic didn't mention Dark Void in their post. However, it does seem odd that Niantic featured the far more anticipated Shiny release of Giratina Origin Forme before the Halloween event, only to then have a Pokémon that has been featured twice this year as the "special Raid Boss."

In any case, those disappointed by this will still have plenty to do in raids. Other raid activities happening in Pokémon GO for the Halloween event include:

Alolan Marowak Raid Day, happening in Pokémon GO on Saturday, October 31st from 11 AM – 5 PM local time, for those that want to spend Halloween chasing Shiny Alolan Marowak. Historically, Raid Days have seen incredibly boosted Shiny odds, with Silph researchers reporting rates as high as one in ten.

Costumed Gengar and Costumed Sableye in raids for the full event

Mega Gengar Raids debuting at the start of the event

Oddly, the Halloween event starts five hours after Giratina Origin Forme is set to leave raids. There is no confirmation if Giratina will be extended for a few hours, or if Darkrai will debut slightly ahead of the event.

