Halloween 2020 Event Details Released In Pokémon GO

After a bit of traditional teasing on social media, Niantic has released the full details of their Halloween 2020 event in Pokémon GO, including a new Shiny release, costumed Pokémon, new Special and Timed Research, and more. Here's everything there is to know about the upcoming festivities, known to be the game's most anticipated event every year.

The Halloween event will run in Pokémon GO from Friday, October 23rd at 6 PM Pacific until Tuesday, November 3rd at 6 PM Pacific. It will include:

Spiritomb Shiny release: As we predicted a few days ago following a Pokémon GO datamine that suggested trainers could catch more than one Spiritomb this year, Spiritomb will finally be available in its Shiny form. It can be encountered in the Timed Research (more on that below) and Field Research.

Galarian Yamask Special Research: The Generation Eight variant of Yamask will be released via Special Research available to all trainers, which Niantic has been teasing on social media.

Mega Gengar: Not only will Mega Gengar be in raids, but Mega Genger Energy can also be earned through Timed Research unlocked by players who completed the Pokémon GO Mega Buddy Challenge in September.

Costumed Gengar and Sableye: Pictured above, Gengar will be in raids and Sableye will be in the wild and in eggs. Gengar is rocking a Mega Banette costume, while Sableye is jocking Litwick's style. There is no comment on whether the Costume Gengar raids and Mega Gengar raids will be separate, but we tend to think they will. Stay tuned for reports on whether or not these will be Shiny capable. After the Kirlia fiasco, who knows?

Darkrai as the Legendary Raid Boss as well as an Alolan Marowak Raid Day. Stay tuned for a full breakdown of this from Bleeding Cool today.

Ghosts in the wild, in Field Research, and in GO Snapshot photobombs.

Bonuses such as double catch and transfer candy, along with new boxes and poses in the shop.