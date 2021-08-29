Dauntless: Ostigaard Justice Has Been Launched Into The Game

Phoenix Labs recently released a brand new update into Dauntless as players can now experience Ostigaard Justice with some firsts for the game. Some of the new features include the refresh to the game's first ranged weapon, the Ostian Repeaters. Which, depending on the kind of player you are, might just be the upgrade you need. You're also getting a brand new Huntings Grounds island, a new Omnicell, a new Hunt Pass, and several other items. You can read up more on the update at this link as they have more info on what is officially Patch 1.7.3, and we have a trailer for you as well.

The Ostian repeaters refresh brings a number of gameplay adjustments and quality of life improvements to our first ranged weapon. The first thing you may notice is that the repeaters are no longer modular — you will now craft repeaters as a cohesive whole. Besides making crafting repeaters more streamlined, this refresh gives you access to a full set of unique effects for repeaters and allows you to show off brand-new cosmetic designs based on each Behemoth.If you crafted repeaters prior to 1.7.3, you will see a full refund for all your crafting materials, including any aetherhearts and rams spent on power surging. In addition to streamlining the process, the new way of crafting repeaters will cost you fewer resources.

Unlock the armour of the Triumvirate Executors by progressing through the Ostigaard Justice Hunt Pass. You can earn 100% platinum back on your Elite track purchase by making it to the end of the Hunt Pass. We have added a slew of items to the Reward Cache. Collect Ostian Coins to unlock the Ostigaard Enforcer armour set, Krolachi Steel weapons, Ranger of the Hinterland weapons, and much, much more. Be sure to check out the updated Reward Cache vault filled with items from the Alchemy of War Hunt Pass.