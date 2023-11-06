Day Of The Devs: The Game Awards Edition Announced

Posted in: Awards Show, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Day Of The Devs, The Game Awards

Day Of The Devs: The Game Awards Edition Reveals Details

Day Of The Devs announced that they will hold a new indie livestream and event next month as we're getting The Game Awards Edition.

Article Summary "Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition" to host a livestream event on December 6.

A variety of new and innovative indie games will be showcased.

The in-person event will take place on December 8 in Downtown LA.

The event is free to attend, with RSVP needed via Eventbrite.

Day of the Devs revealed more details about the new livestream event in December ahead of The Game Awards 2023, as well as about their special event. The livestream will take place the day before the awards on December 6 with a special livestream, followed by an in-person event happening in Downtown LA the day after the awards take place. We have more info on both of them for you below, as they are set to feature dozens of indie companies between the two.

Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition 2023 – Digital Showcase

Day of the Devs is hosting its next digital showcase on December 6, which will feature a variety of exciting and innovative new indie games. Past digital showcases have seen viewership in the multi-millions, and in 2022, some of the most highly regarded indie titles participated in Day of the Devs digital showcase events, including Desta: The Memories Between, Time Flies, Escape Academy, Mina the Hollower, Thirsty Suitors and more. You can watch the event on YouTube and Twitch on Wednesday, December 6, at 8 a.m. PT.

Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition 2023 – In-Person Celebration

A time-honored tradition in the San Francisco indie game scene, Day of the Devs travels to Los Angeles for the 2023 In-Person Celebration: The Game Awards Edition! Day of the Devs began in 2012 as a collaboration between Double Fine and iam8bit with the goal of shining a spotlight on great indie games. Since then, we've showcased over 600 games through both in-person and online events. Our last physical event brought together more than 80 inspiring indie games and developers to celebrate with thousands of fans, great music, and loads of awesome treats and surprises — all free with no costs either to developers or attendees. AKA — It's Completely, Absolutely, Positively FREE FREE FREE to attend… we just ask that you PLEASE RSVP. The event will take place at the City Market Social House in Downtown Los Angeles (1145 San Pedro St.) on Friday, December 8, from 2-8 p.m. PT.

