DC Universe Online Reveals Two-Week Event For Batman Day

DC Universe Online will be celebrating Batman Day with a special two-week event, complete with some iconic skins for the Dark Knight

Article Summary DC Universe Online celebrates Batman Day with a special two-week event running until September 23, 2025

Unlock classic and fan-favorite Batman suits, including Flashpoint Batman and The Batman Who Laughs

Earn exclusive event rewards: 80,000 Ally Favor or a Batman Ally for all characters on your account

Claim the limited-time Classic Batman Emblem for free as a bonus reward before the event ends

Dimensional Ink and Daybreak Games have revealed a new Batman-centric event coming to DC Universe Online, as they will celebrate Batman Day with some new content. The team confirmed that starting today and running all the way until September 23, you'll be able to take part in this celebratory event and unlock special suits from the Dark Knight's ever-winding legacy, including getting Flashpoint Batman and The Batman Who Laughs. We have the finer details for you below as the content is live in the game as we speak.

DC Universe Online – Batman Day 2025

Suit up daily and take on missions inspired by Batman's most iconic confrontations! Complete event activities to progress through the event and unlock limited-time rewards that will prove your mettle against Gotham City's most dangerous criminals. Plus, enjoy 20% off Batman items in the Marketplace until September 15, 2025!

Event Rewards

Once Per Account:

80,000 Ally Favor -OR- Your choice of a Batman Ally, which can be redeemed on all characters on your account: Ally: Batman Ally: Flashpoint Batman Ally: Batman Who Laughs Ally: Death Metal Batman

Your choice of a Batman Ally, which can be redeemed on all characters on your account:

Please Note: You can choose your reward once per account. Chosen Ally Favor can be redeemed once per account, and the chosen Batman Ally can be redeemed on all characters on the account.

But Wait, There's More! Completing the event gets you awesome rewards, but you'll also score the Classic Batman Emblem (previously known as "Batman's 80th Emblem") as a bonus! This iconic emblem is the ultimate representation of the Batman we all know and love. Wear it as a badge of honor and commitment to being the hero of your own story! Make sure to earn this special reward for FREE before the event comes to an end on 9/23 PT!

