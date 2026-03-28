Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Croteam, first person shooter, Roguelite, serious sam, Serious Sam: Shatterverse

Dead By Daylight Creators Announce Serious Sam: Shatterverse

The Serious Sam franchise is getting a new game from the Dead by Daylight creators as they revealed Serious Sam: Shatterverse

Article Summary Serious Sam: Shatterverse announced by Dead by Daylight creators and Devolver Digital for 2026 release

This co-op roguelite FPS lets five players team up as alternate Sams to battle across shifting universes

Features wild weapons, procedurally shifted arenas, and massive hordes of classic and new enemies

Croteam fully supports the spinoff as Behaviour Interactive aims to refresh the franchise’s legacy

Behaviour Interactive, the creators of Dead by Daylight, have partnered with Devolver Digital to announce a new game in the Serious Sam franchise, Serious Sam: Shatterverse. Apparently, the original series creators, Croteam, have given the folks at Behaviour their full blessing to make this new entry in the series, which is technically being counted as a spinoff and not part of the mainline of games. The game returns to its roots in a way, with roguelite mechanics mixed in, as you find yourself shifting between worlds with the rest of the Earth Defense Force, defeating hordes of enemies and bosses in order to repair the Shatterverse. The game is being planned for a 2026 launch, but for now, we have more details, images, a trailer, and quotes from the devs about this latest entry.

Can You Fend Off Enemies and Repair the Damage Done in Serious Sam: Shatterverse?

Serious Sam: Shatterverse is a co-op roguelite FPS where five players can team up, blast through shifting universes, stack wild boons, bend the rules with run modifiers, and hunt the deadliest forces of Sam's relentless arch-nemesis, the villainous Mental. Mental's maniacal machinations have fractured the walls between universes, and now Sams from multiple dimensions must learn to work together to repair the Shatterverse. You'll travel across shifting universes to finish battles other Sams couldn't, fighting alongside alternate versions of yourself to defeat the big bad's five nefarious lieutenants.

Wield a big, loud, stupid and frankly irresponsible arsenal of weapons, mixing classic Serious Sam guns and all-new toys plucked from the Shatterverse

High adrenaline run-and-gun FPS combat with big battlefields, non-stop pressure, a lot of backpedaling and perfectly timed one-liners when everything's on fire

Leans into Serious Sam's legacy and pushes it forward with procedurally shifted runs across hand-crafted arenas set in previously unexplored worlds

Navigate unstable anomalies, hidden portals and high-risk opportunities that can supercharge a run – or end it instantly

Push forward for greater rewards, unlock powerful modifiers and take advantage of upgrades that permanently expand your possibilities

Face off against massive hordes of enemies including classic Serious Sam foes and fresh monsters under Mental's control, all begging to be gibbed

"Seeing Shatterverse come to life is a really big moment for us," says Croteam's Davor Hunski, co-creator of Serious Sam. "It's very exciting to see another talented team step in and create something bold, fresh and different within the universe we cherished for so long. I can't wait for both the old and new fans to experience this new interpretation of the series!"

"Our main goal was to respect Serious Sam's rich legacy while presenting it in a fresh, contemporary way unlike anything seen before in the series," says Behaviour Interactive's Nic Duchesne. "Working with Devolver has been an incredible, enriching experience for our team. The folks there are real renegades of the video game publishing world: they always put the game first and aren't afraid to carve their own path."

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