Dead By Daylight Mobile Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary

To celebrate one full year of being able to play Dead By Daylight on-the-go, in-game celebrations are being held. Anniversary Gift Boxes are available for free and contain past collections: players can dress their favorite Killers and Survivors in swanky garb. From April 19th to April 25th, the Summer Camp Collection, featuring breezy outfits for Dwight, Meg, The Nurse and The Trapper will be available via Gift boxes. Lastly, the Back to School collection, featuring the "Campus Cool" outfit for Claudette – the best way to show your uni pride – and the "Lost Cause" outfit for the Legion, because who needs school anyway?– will be available from April 26th to May 2nd.

Finally, the Dead By Daylight Mobile 1st Anniversary celebrations will culminate with the release of the All-Kill chapter on May 3rd, 2021. The name All-Kill refers to when a group's song or album simultaneously takes the top spot of all eight Korean music charts. All-Kill explores the vibrant and exciting world of K-pop music and culture, with a dark twist. It introduces a new Killer: The Trickster and a new Survivor: Yun-Jin Lee. Stay tuned for more details.