Dead By Daylight Mobile Launches Pre-Registration Event Dead By Daylight Mobile is getting a major update soon that will include the first introduction of The Rift to the game.

NetEase Games has launched a pre-registration event for Dead By Daylight Mobile as they prepare for a major update to the game. Along with Behaviour Interactive, the teams are working to bring The Rift and Seasonal Content to the mobile title, giving the game a breath of fresh air and new scares it hasn't seen since its launch. Both of these items will be coming in a massive update that will improve the gameplay experience, add more customization options and cosmetics, and give players a more enriching experience if they play on mobile. The update will be launched on March 15th, 2023, as we have more dev notes for you on these updates below.

First Major 2023 Update

"Dead By Daylight Mobile is receiving a ton of graphical improvements in the new update. These include the addition of physics to clothing and hair, allowing them to move in response to the game world. There will also be dynamic shading and lighting, along with a complete visual overhaul of every character and map. In addition to the graphical updates, there will also be improvements to the controls, along with several bug fixes and quality-of-life updates. Dead By Daylight Mobile will also be adding lots of exciting cosmetics for players' favorite characters, which will include a brand new Platinum Tier. The Platinum Tier customizations will introduce exclusive Memento Mori animations for the Killers."

"The Dead By Daylight Mobile community will soon find more ways to connect and communicate with each other than ever before. The update introduces a new set of social features that will bring players together. These include the long-awaited pre-game lobby, which will allow Survivors to communicate with each other and for Killers to make last-minute changes before the Trial begins. Players will also be able to chat in the private and global channels, as well as the in-game lobby after each Trial."

The Rift Arrives In Dead By Daylight Mobile

"One of the biggest additions to Dead By Daylight Mobile is the Rift, which is coming to the mobile version for the first time. The Rift is a season pass that is filled with unique cosmetics, with each season lasting for two months. Players can progress along the Rift Pass and earn free rewards, such as character customization items and in-game currencies. Players can compete to secure their spot on Seasonal Leaderboards as they test their mettle in The Fog thanks to a newly updated Ranking System. Dead By Daylight Mobile is receiving its biggest overhaul yet, and players are encouraged to pre-register now to get their hands on an exclusive Feng Ming Outfit. Players would be remiss not to take part in the Next Era of Horror in Dead By Daylight Mobile – and join millions of fans in The Fog."