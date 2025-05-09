Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, The Witcher, Video Games | Tagged: Boulet Brothers, five nights at freddy's

Dead By Daylight To Add Five Nights at Freddy's & The Witcher

Dead By Daylight dropped info about their ninth anniversary, including a new The Witcher collection, and Five Nights at Freddy’s

Article Summary Dead By Daylight welcomes Five Nights at Freddy’s with Springtrap as the new killer, voiced by Matthew Lillard.

The Witcher Collection brings iconic outfits for Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, Triss, and Eredin, launching June 3.

Major Quality of Life updates include gameplay tweaks, cheat prevention, matchmaking improvements, and more.

A new community-driven Chapter lets fans vote on all creative choices, releasing in 2026 with unique lore.

Behaviour Interactive revealed their plans for the game's Ninth Anniversary of Dead By Daylight today, as we now know Five Nights at Freddy's and The Witcher will be coming to the horror title. First off, the big news, as Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria will be coming to the game with Springtrap as the killer, voiced by Matthew Lillard from the Blumhouse film series. We also learned the game will be getting a special collection for The Witcher, so mainly skins, coming June 3. Not to mention another collab and some other improvements to the game. We have the full developer notes for you here and the livestream to check it all out as well.

Dead by Daylight – Ninth Anniversary

Five Nights at Freddy's Collaboration

Adding to an already mind-boggling roster of horror icons from movie and gaming's past and present, Dead by Daylight revealed that Five Nights at Freddy's Springtrap will be the game's latest Killer. The inclusion of the popular long-running franchise marks an iconic moment for the asymmetrical multiplayer as Five Nights at Freddy's was revealed to be the most requested license in Dead by Daylight's history. On top of that, the introduction of Springtrap adds a unique angle to the collaboration, as it will be first time ever the character is playable in a game.

While several details remain under wraps until Dead by Daylight's upcoming Official Five Nights at Freddy's livestream, the team was able to whet the crowd's appetite with a taste of what's to come. As part of the Chapter's Collection, a Springtrap Legendary Outfit will be released letting players embody the "Yellow Rabbit" version of the character, portrayed by Matthew Lillard in the Blumhouse adaptation. Lillard was also revealed to have lent his likeness and recorded original voice lines for the Outfit. The Chapter will also include a new Map featuring Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, filled with easter eggs and surprises for fans to discover.

Toss a Coin For The Witcher

When it comes to the realm of fantasy gaming, you'd be hard pressed to find a world and characters that resonate more deeply with players than that of The Witcher. Now, with the newly announced Witcher Collection for Dead by Daylight, fans will be able to step into The Fog wearing Outfits inspired by the game's iconic cast, including the Witcher himself, Geralt of Rivia. The Witcher Collection also includes Very Rare Outfits for Yennefer, Ciri, Triss, and Eredin.

"Our favorite of the Collection is of course Geralt's Legendary Outfit for Vittorio Toscano," shares Dead by Daylight Product Director, Rose Li. "Not only will it let players essentially take on the exact look of The White Wolf, but we've also added some really nice details as part of this Outfit. Geralt will have unique lobby animations, and best of all, brand-new voice lines recorded for our game by the original voice actor, Doug Cockle."

The Boulet Brothers

Following last year's Dead by Daylight-themed episode of Dragula, the Boulet Brothers will now also be receiving their very own Collection in the game. It will feature two ensembles, including the Winter Warrior Outfit for The Huntress, and the Boulet Brothers Artist Outfit for The Artist, inspired by the Boulet Brothers themselves. The Boulet Brothers Collection will be available July 8th.

Quality of Life

Long-time fans of Dead by Daylight were also treated to a fresh look at the team's renewed commitment to Quality of Life updates that began earlier in 2025 and will extend through the rest of the year and beyond. Earlier this year, Dead by Daylight announced that it would be postponing several content releases in 2025 by approximately 3 weeks for the team to focus purely on bug fixes and updates designed to address community feedback and improve the game's overall experience.

Everything from new Gamma Settings, to a series of exploit prevention updates, and even a full revamp of The Archives was included in the first part of the initiative which ends in June. The following months will focus on updates allowing players to add more spectators to their Custom Matches and even play matches while they queue for events. A rebalancing of how Map and Key Items work, a rework of the game's MMR, new anti-cheat measures, and steps to reduce camping, slugging, and tunneling during Trials are also on deck for this period. ​

Choose Your Own Chapter

In a surprise announcement, Creative Director Dave Richard shared that for the first time in Dead by Daylight's history, the team will build a full Chapter alongside its community, based entirely on their decisions. Set to be released sometime in 2026, this original Chapter will feature both a Killer and a Survivor whose, looks, lore, and gameplay will all be decided by players via a wide-ranging series of choices, presented in narrative format, for them to vote on. In true Choose Your Own Adventure style, each choice will spawn a series of new options as the characters evolve, with players even having the opportunity course correct with a clever "Change Your Fate" mechanic. The activation will run throughout the entire pre-production and production cycle for the new Chapter.

