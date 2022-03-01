Dead By Daylight To Receive Board Game Version This Halloween

Behaviour Interactive and Level 99 Games have come together to reveal they're making a board game based on Dead By Daylight. The game is designed to bring all o the horror and thrilling fun of the video game to tabletop players, as one player will be the killer and the rest will be survivors on the run. Like a lot of board games these days, they're going to try to crowdfund it through Kickstarter first. On March 29th the campaign will kick off with two pre-order versions.

The first is the Standard Edition, which will run you $50 and includes 6 Killers, 7 Survivors, and 2 maps. The second will be the Collector's Edition, which is set at $100 and will include 16 Killers, 17 Survivors, and 4 maps. For those of you wondering, the game will feature survivors and killers from the game and includes the complete roster of characters up through the All-Kill DLC, which came out last March. You can read more about it below along with a couple of quotes from the team.

The board game aims to be a tabletop version of the popular hide-and-seek video game. Two to four players will take on the roles of Survivors, while one will play the role of the savage Killer. In this fast-paced game, Survivors will attempt to discover and repair generators to escape the Trial Grounds, while the Killer must anticipate their moves to hunt them down and sacrifice them one by one. The board game includes familiar staples of the video game—distinct Survivor and Killer personas, items, perks, interactive props, and the Trial Grounds. The game is accessible for players of all skill levels, and the wide variety of play options allow groups to tailor the game to their tastes.

"As fans of the original video game, we worked hard to capture the tension between the Survivors and the Killer on every turn," says D. Brad Talton Jr, the designer behind the game. "The moment when you commit to your move and then have to hold your breath while the Killer makes their play—to me that's the essence of Dead by Daylight." "I am probably the biggest board game nerd that I know and Dead by Daylight: The Board Game is just an amazing experience. Many of us, on the DbD team, are huge board game fans, so our expectations were high. When we were presented this project, we were all impressed and excited," shares Mathieu Côté, Game Director, Dead by Daylight. "Level 99 have managed to perfectly adapt the Dead by Daylight experience to a board game: the Killers VS Survivors asymmetrical gameplay, the unexpected surprises, the game loops, everything is there. And with almost all original characters present, all the different perks there's a lot to discover and love in this. I'm definitely ordering my copy, and I recommend our fans do too!"