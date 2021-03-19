Dead Cells Celebrates Five Million Units Sold With Mobile DLC

Motion Twin and Evil Empire are celebrating a milestone for Dead Cells today as the game has surpassed five million units sold. Probably one of the greatest indie game success stories of the past ten years, Dead Cells has become a phenomenon for players looking for a challenge out of the average roguelike title. This achievement for them is one that few indie titles see, especially on a global scale since the game has recently done well in China. To celebrate the occasion, the company has announced that they will be releasing a new DLC pack into the mobile version of the game, as The Dead Cells will be available on March 30th for an extra $4. You can read more about the DLC pack below and what it will all contain along with a trailer showing it off. Congrats to the team for hitting this milestone!

Also revealed today is the news that Dead Cells has crossed five million units sold worldwide across all platforms, including one million mobile units sold in China within just a few days. The Bad Seed DLC for mobile players provides a new and alternate early route for those who wish to keep their feet dry from the Sewers or are too afraid of the heights of the Remparts. New levels to lose your head in – the not-so-peaceful Dilapidated Arboretum and the noxious Morass of the Banished.

New monsters to rip to pieces – get to know the locals, such as the Jerkshroom and the Yeeter.

New weapons to play with – trim sticking out heads with the Scythe Claw, or make them dance to the sound of the Rhythm n' Bouzouki.

New boss to fight against – Mama Tick is dying to meet you.