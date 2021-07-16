Dead Or Alive 6 Comes To The King Of Fighters AllStar

Netmarble has revealed a new collaboration event launching in The King Of Fighters AllStar as Dead Or Alive 6 comes to the game. On July 29th, Koei Temco will be bringing in their cast of characters into the mobile title for their own little get-together party out on the beach. The details are a little sketch at the moment as we have the rundown of what they intend to do below. However, we also know these aren't the full plans and there's more yet to be revealed in a couple of weeks when the event goes live in the game. This also marks another major crossover event between fighting titles as they have collaborated in the past with Tekken 7, Samurai Shodown, Seven Knights, and more. Enjoy the minor details we have for you here.

To celebrate the third anniversary of the initial launch of Netmarble's popular mobile action role-playing game (RPG) The King Of Fighters AllStar, the company is proud to announce its latest and greatest collaboration with Dead Or Alive 6, the latest in the Dead Or Alive fighting game franchise published by Koei Temco. The update will be available on July 29 and fans can now pre-register at the following link to receive a coupon through their registered email to be exchanged for 3,000 Rubies at launch. On July 29, players can look forward to collecting and adding Honoka, Kasumi, Marie Rose and Nyotengu to their respective rosters. Players can obtain Honoka and Marie Rose for free by completing in-game missions, while different "swimsuit version" uniforms will also be available to collect, including Angel of Paradise Honoka, Angel of Paradise Kasumi, Angel of Paradise Marie Rose and Angel of Paradise Nyotengu. More details on the collaboration will be revealed closer to the launch date.