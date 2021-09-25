Death's Gambit: Afterlife Set For PC & Switch Release At Month's End

Serenity Forge revealed this week that Death's Gambit: Afterlife is getting released on both PC and Nintendo Switch at the end of the month. The development team at White Rabbit is keeping up its commitment to making new content since it was released over three years ago. They are offering up what is probably going to be the last update for the game totally free with a slew of new additions and updates, which will be released on September 30th.

Siradon has changed, but immortality still runs rampant. Through sacrifice and regret, Sorun finds himself at the start of his journey once again. But this time he wields choice. Greater choice in character customization, weapon variety, talents, and more. Guide his blade, and ultimately decide whether to fulfill his pact with Death, or succumb to the allure of immortality? Death's Gambit: Afterlife is a 2D action metroidvania that builds on and refines the original Death's Gambit experience. Play as Sorun, once a soldier of the Great Expedition, now an agent of Death. In your journey through Siradon, you'll discover an array of new equipment and abilities, explore vast new environments, and fight through a plethora of new foes to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Afterlife offers a massively refined and challenging experience for players who are willing to test their mettle. With good reflexes and an iron will to persevere through an onslaught of ancient and terrible foes, you can unravel the ruinous hold of immortality on the land and fulfill your pact… Or be consumed by its influence.