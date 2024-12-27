Posted in: Dangen Entertainment, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deck of Haunts, Mantis Games

Deck of Haunts Has Released a Free Demo On Steam

You can play a free demo of the game Deck of Haunts on Steam, as the full version of the game will be released sometime in Q1 2025

Article Summary Try the Deck of Haunts free demo on Steam, blending deckbuilding and roguelike to create terror.

Play as a haunted house, scaring humans and harvesting their essence to expand your dark power.

Build a mansion with traps and unique rooms to protect your Heart room from invaders.

Sow fear, collect powerful haunt cards, and challenge threats in this thrilling horror game.

Indie game developer Mantis Games and publisher Dangen Entertainment have dropped a free demo for their new horror game, Deck of Haunts. In case you haven't seen the game yet, the game mixes deckbuilding and roguelike elements together as you take on the role of a malevolent Haunted House that makes trouble and tortures people who have foolishly chosen to step within your walls. You can try out a limited version of the game right now on Steam, as the team is eyeing a release sometime in Q1 2025.

Deck of Haunts

Deck of Haunts invites you to step into the eerie role of a malevolent Haunted House, where the walls whisper secrets and terror lurks around every corner. As the master of this cursed domain, your goal is to ensnare daring humans, play on their fears, and drain their very essence to expand your dark influence. By day, meticulously design the labyrinthine layout of your mansion, transforming it into a death trap that no human can escape. As night falls, lure unwitting explorers into your home, where you'll use a deck of terrifying cards to summon spirits, shift hallways, and unleash spine-chilling horrors. Build tension and drive your guests toward madness, all while protecting your Heart room—the core of your malevolent power. Once humans' sanity crumbles, harvest their essence to strengthen your mansion, increasing your infamy and attracting even more daring foes, from law enforcement to priests. But beware, the Stone Masons are coming, ready to challenge your reign of terror…

Craft Your Deck of Haunts – Unlock and collect new cards as you progress. Expand your deck to include tools of terror like bone-chilling screams, phantoms, creaking floors, and shifting walls. Use your cards to scare – or kill – your victims, then extract their essence.

Unlock and collect new cards as you progress. Expand your deck to include tools of terror like bone-chilling screams, phantoms, creaking floors, and shifting walls. Use your cards to scare – or kill – your victims, then extract their essence. Build Your Mansion – Strategically design your haunted house by placing rooms that serve to protect your Heart room, where your power is concentrated. Construct a maze filled with traps, scares, and unique twists, all tailored to frighten and confuse your visitors. Utilize special rooms with unique powers to aid in your hauntings.

Strategically design your haunted house by placing rooms that serve to protect your Heart room, where your power is concentrated. Construct a maze filled with traps, scares, and unique twists, all tailored to frighten and confuse your visitors. Utilize special rooms with unique powers to aid in your hauntings. Sow Tension and Fear – As humans navigate your mansion, increase the tension by playing haunt cards directly on them and within different rooms. Slowly drive them to insanity. Once their fear reaches critical levels, use the right haunts to push them to the brink of madness. Will you let them escape?

As humans navigate your mansion, increase the tension by playing haunt cards directly on them and within different rooms. Slowly drive them to insanity. Once their fear reaches critical levels, use the right haunts to push them to the brink of madness. Will you let them escape? Harvest Essence – Once you've driven the explorers mad with fear, extract their essence to grow your mansion. Use it to unlock new rooms, expand your haunting powers, and attract more dangerous—and rewarding—targets. Grow your haunted domain into a nightmare that consumes all who enter.

