Posted in: Dangen Entertainment, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deck of Haunts, Mantis Games

Deck Of Haunts Has Released Its Second Major Update

Deck Of Haunts has a new update available right now, giving players new creatues, cards, rooms, and overall improvements for the game

Article Summary Deck Of Haunts releases its second major update packed with new content and improvements.

Summon new creatures like Imps using Spawn Cards, adding unique abilities to your deck.

Discover new cards, fresh human intruders, and sinister rooms to reshape your haunted strategy.

Experiment with two new starter decks to unlock innovative ways to master your haunted mansion.

Indie game developer Mantis Games and publisher Dangen Entertainment have released the second major update for the game Deck of Haunts. The update didn't get any special name or theme to it, because it's basically an overall improvement across the board. You're getting new cards, new creatures, new humans, new rooms, and several new starter decks from you to choose from. Plus the usual array of bug fixes and improvements to the title overall. We have the finer details from the devs for you below as the content is now live.

Deck Of Haunts – Fall 2025 Update

Following on the heels of June's massive Nightmares & Scythes Update, which introduced Nightmare Mode and the Grim Reaper himself, this latest release is the most expansive update yet, proving the haunted house never stops growing.

New Creatures: At last, the haunted mansion has a life of its own. Summon ghastly allies to stalk your halls and torment humans, such as mischievous Imps, which can be conjured through Spawn Cards. Each creature brings unique ability cards into your deck while active, letting you control their powers directly.

At last, the haunted mansion has a life of its own. Summon ghastly allies to stalk your halls and torment humans, such as mischievous Imps, which can be conjured through Spawn Cards. Each creature brings unique ability cards into your deck while active, letting you control their powers directly. New Cards: Build your deck around your haunted house like never before. Cards such as Architect's Toll and Crushing Architecture gain power based on room tile size, while Unstable Foundation can topple entire strategies.

Build your deck around your haunted house like never before. Cards such as Architect's Toll and Crushing Architecture gain power based on room tile size, while Unstable Foundation can topple entire strategies. New Rooms: Terrorize intruders in sinister new chambers, including the Bathroom, where all drain effects are doubled, a perfect counter to the once-safe Weapons Room.

Terrorize intruders in sinister new chambers, including the Bathroom, where all drain effects are doubled, a perfect counter to the once-safe Weapons Room. New Humans : A new batch of prey are storming the mansion (or so they think), each with unique traits and behaviors that will test your malevolent strategies.

: A new batch of prey are storming the mansion (or so they think), each with unique traits and behaviors that will test your malevolent strategies. New Starter Decks: Master the mansion with two brand-new ways to play. The Creature Starter Deck and the (bonus!) Creative Starter Deck, offering wild new strategies to keep intruders guessing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!