Dedenne Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Twinkling Fantasy Dedenne Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Use Ground-type counters to take on this Tier Three raid during Twinkling Fantasy.

It's all about Dragon-types and Fairy-types this week in Pokémon GO. The Twinking Fantasy event brings forth one of the most interesting raid rotations we have had in the game in quite a while, with not only solid selections in Tier Five with Zekrom and Mega Raids with Mega Salamence, but solid options in Tiers One and Three as well. Today, let's take a look at how to counter Dedenne. With this raid guide, you can take on Dedenne in Pokémon GO by building a team of elite counters using our suggestions.

Top Dedenne Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Dedenne counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Hex, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Shadow Nidoking: Poison Jab, Earthquake

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Victreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Dedenne with efficiency.

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Gengar: Shadow Claw, Sludge Bomb

Rhyhorn: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Dedenne can be defeated with one trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Shiny Dedenne is new to Pokémon GO as of the Twinkling Fantasy event, so no Shiny rate has yet been observed.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!