Defeating Arlo In Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters For Fall 2020

The Team GO Rocket Leaders of Pokémon GO have new Shadow Pokémon on their teams. Here is everything you need to know about Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo, including his entire line-up, the best counters, and which of his Pokémon you can catch Shiny.

Arlo's line-up consists of:

Slot One: Growlithe

Slot Two: Charizard, Blastoise, Steelix

Slot Three: Dragonite, Scizor, Salamence

Here are counters for each of his possible Pokémon:

Growlithe: Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide), Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Charizard: Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide), Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Blastoise: Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot), Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Steelix: Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch, Stone Edge as a third to help with the third boss)

Dragonite and Salamence: Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge), Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide), or hopefully you've charged up your Conkeldurr enough for that Stone Edge to one-hit K.O. this Pokémon

Scizor: Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)… though this is a Pokémon you should be able to take out with one of Dragonite and Salamence's counters, so prepare for those instead

Based on this, a few great line-ups to use whenever fighting Arlo would be:

Line up #1: Conkeldurr, Tyranitar, Rampardos

Line up #2: Conkeldurr, Roserade, Rampardos

Line up #3: Rampardos, Zekrom, Swampert

Finally, three tips that are essential to keep in mind when fighting Team GO Rocket Leaders and Giovanni. These tips can be used when fighting Grunts as well.

Switch Out : Notice in the above-suggested line-ups that the Pokémon in Slot One is not the ideal counter for Arlo's Slot One Shadow. This is because you must start the battle with the "Switch Out" method. Put your counter to Arlo's Growlithe in the third slot and, as soon as the battle begins, switch to that Pokémon. This switch will freeze Arlo up for a moment, allowing you to deal damage without taking damage.

: Notice in the above-suggested line-ups that the Pokémon in Slot One is not the ideal counter for Arlo's Slot One Shadow. This is because you must start the battle with the "Switch Out" method. Put your counter to Arlo's Growlithe in the third slot and, as soon as the battle begins, switch to that Pokémon. This switch will freeze Arlo up for a moment, allowing you to deal damage without taking damage. Power Up: Shadow Pokémon are incredibly powerful and will hit harder than most. Your best bet, beyond going in with top counters with their ideal movesets, is to completely power up your Pokémon. It may take a lot of Stardust, but the difference between a maxed out counter and a lower-level counter may just win you the battle.

Shadow Pokémon are incredibly powerful and will hit harder than most. Your best bet, beyond going in with top counters with their ideal movesets, is to completely power up your Pokémon. It may take a lot of Stardust, but the difference between a maxed out counter and a lower-level counter may just win you the battle. Fast Charged Attacks: You may have a Conkeldurr that you prefer to your Lucario as a Fighting-type, but keep in mind… Arlo has two shields. You want, first and foremost, a Pokémon that will be able to charge up their Charged Attacks quickly so that Arlo's shields can be taken down and real damage can be done.

Arlo's current Pokémon that can be caught as a Shiny Shadow is Growlithe. The rate of Shiny Shadow Pokémon has not yet been determined by researchers.