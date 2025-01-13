Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Deoxys, Dual Destiny, pokemon

Defense Deoxys Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

Defense Forme Deoxys returns to Five Star Raids in Pokémon GO this January. Use these top counters to take down this Mythical.

Article Summary Master top counters like Mega Gengar to defeat Defense Forme Deoxys in Pokémon GO raids.

Diverse counters including Shadow Banette and Darkrai streamline your raid strategy.

Optimal performance requires three trainers; bring four for extra safety.

Shiny hunting tips: Circle Lock and Golden Razz Berries maximize catch success.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, continue. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the second month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Palkia, Dialga, Attack Forme Deoxys, and Defense Forme Deoxys, with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids sees the debut of Mega Gallade and the return of Mega Lopunny and Mega Medicham. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Defense Forme Deoxys, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Defense Forme Deoxys Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Defense Forme Deoxys counters as such:

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Banette: Hex, Shadow Ball

Shadow Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Defense Forme Deoxys with efficiency.

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Blacephalon: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Dragapult: Astonish Shadow Ball

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Defense Forme Deoxys can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Defense Forme Deoxys will have a CP of 1299 in normal weather conditions and 1624 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

