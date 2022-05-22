Will Deino Be The June 2022 Pokémon GO Community Day Focus?

I have a theory. Niantic hasn't hinted at this and certainly hasn't confirmed it, but yet… I'm pretty sure I'm right. I believe that Pokémon GO Community Day will feature Deino as its June 2022 Pokémon. So what has me so sure that Deino Community Day is on the way? Let's take a look.

Pokémon GO tends to go all-in on one rare Dragon-type at a time. While there are of course multiple species that would fall under the "Rare Dragon-type" banner in the game, there is always one that Niantic picks up as its cash cow. Let me explain.

For a long time, Gible was seen as one of the rarest Pokémon in the game. Based on the pattern of previous "rarest" spawns, it was understood that Gible would get a Community Day. We'd seen it happen with Dratini, Larvitar, Bagon, and so on. However, Niantic shook things up and introduced Shiny Gible with no Community Day. After that Shiny Gible release, we saw what I now believe to be a pattern:

Shiny Gible is released

Shiny Gible is featured as a rare spawn and Tier One raid during Pokémon GO Fest 2020

Shiny Gible is then featured throughout the year following GO Fest 2020 as a highly coveted raid boss, appearing in Tier One raids during major events as a major cash cow for Niantic

Finally, in June 2021, Gible Community Day happens and what was once rare becomes, for a day, common

The baton is then passed to Deino

Deino? Yes. It happened the exact same way.

Shiny Deino is released

Shiny Deino is featured as a rare spawn and Tier One raid during Pokémon GO Fest 2021

Shiny Deino is then featured throughout the year following GO Fest 2021 as a highly coveted raid boss, appearing in Tier One raids during major events as a major cash cow for Niantic

So… why do I think the pattern will continue with a Deino Community Day? Well, because we already know that the baton is being passed to the next rare Dragon-type. Deino isn't mentioned at all in the promo for Pokémon GO Fest 2021… Axew is, and it's getting its Shiny release. The baton passing is already in progress. I strongly believe that we will see the pattern completed with Deino Community Day in June 2022. What do you think?