Deino Returns: Full Pokémon GO Dragon Week Make-Up Research Line

Dragon Week Make-up is now live for most trainers in Pokémon GO, releasing at 8AM local time today, August 21st. There will be no spawns, eggs, or special raids with this do-over. Instead, it will be limited to the Limited Research, which will offer the same rewards as the initial Ultra Unlock: Dragon Research but with different tasks to earn them. Notably, this research will give Pokémon GO trainers another shot at catching Shiny Deino, which was infamously difficult to find during the actual event. Two chances may not sound like a lot but, with Deino still one of the absolute rarest spawns of the game… two is better than zero.
Here is the full Limited Research questline for the Dragon Week Make-up event.
Page One
- Power up Pokémon 5 times: 3 Hyper Potions
- Make 2 Nice Throws: 500 XP
- Catch 2 Pokémon: 5 Pokéballs
- REWARD: 500 Stardust, 1 Silver Pinap Berry, Dratini
Page Two
- Evolve a Pokémon: 3 revives
- Make 4 Nice throws: 500 XP
- Catch 4 Pokémon: 7 Pokéballs
- REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 1 Silver Pinap Berry, Bagon
Page Three
- Win a raid: Charged TM
- Make 2 great throws: 1,000 XP
- Catch 6 Pokémon: 5 Great balls
- REWARDS: 1000 Stardust, 1 Silver Pinap Berry, Deino
Page Four
- Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Dragon Scale
- Make 2 Great Throws: 1500 XP
- Catch 8 different species of Pokémon: 7 Great Balls
- REWARDS: 1000 Stardust, 1 silver pinap, Alolan Exeggutor
Page Five
- Auto Claim: (2,500 XP)
- Auto Claim: (2,500 XP)
- Auto Claim: (2,500 XP)
- REWARD: 1000 Stardust, 1 Silver Pinap Berry, Deino
Essentially, it's an easier version of the first Research questline without Dragon-specific tasks.
This Limited Research is available to all trainers, even those who completed it successfully the first time. However, make sure to finish the research by Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 10PM local time. If the Dragon Week Make-up Limited Research is not completed by that time, it will disappear from your Today View and will not be able to be completed. While the chances of a Shiny Deino are low, Niantic is giving two free encounters here, so be sure to shoot your shot.