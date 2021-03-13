Delays Are Done! Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Sets March 2021 Events

After a prolonged delay due to bugs in the game, Niantic has announced the full details for March 2021 events in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Even though the festivities will begin halfway through the month, everything that players have expected from the game every month will go live in March, including two Brilliant Events, two Adversaries Events, a Community Day, and more.

The full events announced on the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum include:

Spotlight: Dark Arts: Friday, March 12 at 11 a.m. PT–Monday , March 15 at 11 a.m. PT Experience increased Dark Arts traces from Knockturn Alley and Fallen Ministry Atrium, and increased Challenge XP from Adversaries encounters.

This is the last of the interim events designed to take time during the period of uncertainty. This is the third such event, and players have been excited to welcome back rare Foundables such as the Swooping Evil. These have been easy-to-play events that don't require the completion of a Special Assignment.

March Adversaries Event 1: Tuesday, March 16 at 11 a.m. PT–Thursday, March 18 at 11 p.m. PT Prepare to re-engage the Malfoy family as you combat against Narcissa Malfoy.

Oh boy. Narcissa Malfoy is an infamously difficult Adversary and these events, in general, have been controversial among the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite community due to their drain on the items with little reward. Hopefully, Niantic can turn these around as there is a lot of potential here.

March Community Day: All day Saturday, March 20 from 12:01 a.m.–11:59 p.m. local time Look for Nymphadora Tonks and Arthur Weasley as you enter Courtroom Ten of the Ministry of Magic.

he New Marauders Brilliant Event Part 1: Sunday, March 21 at 11 a.m. PT–Thursday, March 25 at 11 a.m. PT Help return Brilliant Foundables from the Brilliant Great Lakeshore including Young James Potter and Wormtail.

This Brilliant Event is sure to be a hit. I mean, just from the young, wistful Severus Snape brooding over Lily being with James in the artwork, this is something Harry Potter fans are going to love. It was a long-held hope that J. K. Rowling would write a Mauraders novel at some point and it doesn't look like we're getting that, but it'll be fun to see an adult Harry look back on his father's childhood with nuance in this event.

March Adversaries Event 2: Friday, March 26 at 11 a.m. PT–Monday, March 29 at 11 a.m. PT Refine your combat skills and prepare to go against Peter Pettigrew and the Ukrainian Ironbelly.

Some dragon action!

The New Marauders Brilliant Event Part 2: Monday, March 29 at 11 a.m. PT–Friday, April 2 at 11 a.m. PT Help return Brilliant Foundables from the Brilliant Shrieking Shack Interior, including Padfoot and Young Remus Lupin.

With Sirius and Lupin in the mix, this is sure to be a hit as well.