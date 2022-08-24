Deliver Us Mars Reveals New Short Story Trailer

Frontier Foundry has released a new trailer today for Deliver Us Mars as we get a better look at the story for this epic sequel. While we've learned about some of the ties to the previous game, we haven't really seen a lot of what the current storyline is about. This trailer tends to fix a bit of that, or at the very least, highlights some of what we haven't seen yet. We now have a little better understanding of what they're doing on Mars and some of the trouble they are in. Enjoy the trailer below as we slowly make our way to the game's release on February 2nd, 2023, for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Sequel to the award-winning Deliver Us The Moon, Deliver Us Mars is an atmospheric sci-fi adventure offering an immersive astronaut experience. Explore new frontiers on a suspense-fuelled, high-stakes mission to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward. Ten years after the Fortuna mission, humanity is closer than ever to extinction. After a mysterious distress call from Mars, Earth's youngest astronaut Kathy Johannson joins the Zephyr and its crew on one last mission: to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward, and with them, ensure the survival of the human race. Board the Zephyr as you journey from Earth to the surface of Mars. Traverse and endure its harsh and unforgiving terrain as you quest to discover the secrets left behind by Outward. Use both brains and brawn to overcome mental and physical challenges, find the ARKs, and uncover the motivations of those behind the distress call that brought you here. Experience a highly polished and absorbing narrative experience packed with engaging gameplay. Every moment is handcrafted, delivering a suspense-filled, emotion-fuelled narrative alongside music from award-winning composer Sander Van Zanten, state-of-the-art motion capture, stunning graphics and real-time ray traced shadows and reflections, powered by Unreal Engine.