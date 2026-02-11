Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Delverium, Sagestone Games

Delverium Announces Updated Demo Coming Next Month

Ahead of Steam Next Fest later this month, Delverium has announced they will be updating their current demo on Steam next week

Article Summary Delverium releases an updated Steam demo with new multiplayer features on February 20 ahead of Next Fest.

Survive, explore, and craft in a vast procedurally generated world designed for 1-4 player co-op play.

Build shelters, farm, recruit NPCs, and tackle dungeons to unlock rare loot and uncover secrets.

Enjoy quality-of-life upgrades, including nested crafting, expanded inventory, and trading options.

Indie game developer and publisher Sagestone Games revealed this morning they are updating their current Steam demo for Delverium ahead of Steam Next Fest. The demo will receive a number of upgrades and new features reflective of the current build, including a new multiplayer update so you can experience the game with your friends. You can see more of what that will look like int he latest trailer above, as the update will arrive on February 20.

Delverium

Explore a vast procedurally generated world in this survival sandbox adventure for 1-4 players. Gather resources, build shelters, tend your farm, recruit NPCs, craft items, or take on high-risk dungeon crawling as you delve into the unknown. Be warned: Only the most courageous hero can uncover the secrets of Delverium. Could this be you? Unlock and craft a huge array of items, including food, tools, weapons, armor, and building materials. Build shelters for safety and recruit NPCs who provide valuable trading options. Enjoy many quality-of-life features like nested crafting and an expandable player inventory.

Till the soil, plant seeds, water your crops and watch your farm grow. Breed animals, catch fish and gather wild ingredients to combine with your harvest in a wide range of cooking recipes to eat and trade. Discover exotic biomes, hidden caves, and dangerous dungeons that abound on the land. Explore far and wide to mine ores, collect rare materials, unearth lost treasures, defeat foes and loot unique items. There is a great peril infecting the land, and you are the only hero who can restore stability. Uncover lost fragments of lore and hunt down the 'Faults' to piece together the hidden truth of Delverium. Be it casual farming, settlement building, exploring the unknown, or delving into dangerous dungeons, Play how you like and enjoy Delverium either solo or with up to 3 friends in split-screen and online multiplayer.

