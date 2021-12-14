Destiny 2 Launches Annual Holiday Event With The Dawning

Tis' the season in the world of Destiny 2 as Bungie has launched its latest event in the game celebrating the holidays with The Dawning. Joining the long list of video games who have figured out you can pool more people to come play the game over the holidays if you jam-pack it with exclusive rewards, the team have brought back their annual event and have included a number of items that hardcore players won't be able to pass up. The big item on this year's list of toys for you to try and snag to add to your collection is a new Stasis-powered Sword, which when you look at it, almost looks like one of the Master Swords you might find in a Zelda game. They've also brought a little bit of holiday cheer to the world as they have redesigned areas with some now and a bit of flair. You can see some of it in the trailer below as we have more details of what you'll be doing.

Today, the Dawning returns to Destiny 2, a free in-game event with all-new gifts for Guardians who are looking to spread cheer and get holiday gear. Guardians can unlock new rewards, pick up old favorites, and kit themselves out by earning Dawning Spirit by baking holiday treats and sharing gifts with allies new and old until January 4, 2022. Eva will offer Guardians a new Exotic ship to those who generate enough Dawning Spirit! This holiday season will also see Eva rewarding Guardians with the first-ever Stasis-powered Sword, Zephyr. It's the perfect gift for any Guardian wanting to slice and dice those cookies with ease. Guardians will be able to unwrap new holiday items from Tess Everis, including a new universal ornament set for each class which will be available from the Eververse store for Bright Dust or Silver.

