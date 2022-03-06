Destiny 2 Launches New Witch Queen Raid: Vow Of The Disciple

Bungie has released a brand new raid into Destiny 2 as part of the latest expansion The Witch Queen with Vow Of The Disciple. In this new raid, guardians must venture into the Pyramid ship, this wonderfully ominous-looking structures you see below, which happens to be lurking within the happiest place in all of the galaxy: the swamps of Savathûn's Throne World. (We're kidding, it's a green hellscape where likely everything here wants to kill you on sight.) All in an effort to discover a dark secret hidden within its confines. Part of this new raid will have fireteams competing against each other on a global level as you all try to take home the World First belt. Overall, this is going to be quite the challenge for a while with a major reward for those who manage to complete it in the best way possible. We have more info on it below as the raid is officially live.

Raids are the pinnacle 6-person activity in Destiny 2 and fireteams across the globe are gearing up for their shot at the World First title and belt. Meanwhile, fans everywhere will be tuning in to watch and celebrate the first fireteam that completes the raid. For the fireteams who wish to enter the Vow of the Disciple World First race, please note that Contest Mode will be active for the first 24 hours: Contest Mode will cap all players at 20 Power below each encounter for 24 hours.

Artifact Power will be disabled during Contest Mode.

Each team's Power Cap is 1530 for all the encounters. Being above 1530 will not provide any additional advantage.

Those adept enough to promptly finish the raid will unlock the ability to pick up exclusive raid-themed items through Bungie Rewards, which they can purchase on the Bungie Store.