Destiny 2 Will Be Celebrating Bungie's 30th Anniversary

Bungie is celebrating the company's 30th Anniversary and they are marking the occasion with a special pack and more in Destiny 2. The company revealed today that they will be holding an event within the game that will release a ton of free content for players to get in on, which includes a new six-player matchmade activity, hidden secrets, collectible rewards, and more to come. They will be giving out the Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, which comes with some fun gear and bonuses for you to throw onto your character. Plus, the Bungie Foundation is hosting its 3rd Annual Game2Give fundraising campaign this month, which helps raise money for children's health and wellbeing, humanitarian aid, and charity work across the globe. We have more info on the pack and the campaign below as we're sure there's more coming in the weeks ahead.

Destiny 2 Anniversary Pack Players who want to experience even more of the 30th anniversary fun can pick up the Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, where they can delve into the new Loot Cave-inspired Dungeon on the Cosmodrome, indulge in nostalgia by earning the classic Exotic Rocket Launcher Gjallarhorn along with its catalyst, and collect new and classic gear, including: Myth Claymore Sword

Legendary Destiny 1 weapons

Thorn-themed armor

Exotic Gjallarswift Sparrow

Marathon-Themed Armor

Bungie-themed streetwear-inspired armor Game2Give If you need another reason to celebrate, the Bungie Foundation is hosting its 3rd Annual Game2Give fundraising campaign! Each year the Bungie Foundation raises money with the help of Guardians from all over the world for children's health and wellbeing, humanitarian aid, and charity work that focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Doing good should feel good, so check out these sweet donation incentives. Check out the around-the-clock livestream timings to support your favorite Guardians, donate, and to pick up in-game Destiny 2 rewards for your generosity. If you'd like to donate, head to the donation page, and follow the instructions afterwards to redeem your rewards. Game2Give will run until December 15th.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Trailer (https://youtu.be/W1NAR_G2yzA)