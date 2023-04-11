Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Single-Player Edition Announced THQ Nordic revealed Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Single-Player Edition is coming this June for Xbox and PlayStation.

THQ Nordic announced they will be releasing Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Single-Player Edition for Xbox and PlayStation this June. If the name of this version didn't tip you off already, this is basically a single-player version of the game where you will not be able to rely on a friend or any two-controller shenanigans to make your way through the game It will be up to you and you alone to make it through the insanity as you attempt to shoot, probe, and cause chaos on Earth by your lonesome. If you think about it, the game really doesn't change that much. It's still the same content you already know and love from this remastered edition of the original. You just have to do everything on your own. Which, let's be real, should be an easy task since most players have already done this. But now in the beauty of 4K. You can read more about it and check out the latest trailer below as the game will be released on June 27th, 2023.

"Crypto is back with a license to probe in Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed. The alien invader returns, groovier than ever and now with genitals! Experience the swinging '60s in all its chemical-induced glory and take revenge on the KGB for blowing up your mothership. As you uncover the schemes of your enemies, you'll have to form alliances with members of the very species you came to enslave."

Show those hippies who's boss using classic weapons and new technology like the Meteor Shower.

Explore 1960's Mother Earth and unload your trusty saucer all over her fictional cities.

Defend a much larger, much more open world from those who seek to undermine your mission.

Hoover up humans from different countries and grind them up into DNA cocktails to upgrade your skills.