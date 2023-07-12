Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Desynced, Forklift Interactiv, Stage Games

Desynced Will Launch Into Early Access In Mid-August

You'll be able to play Desynced for PC soon as the game's developers will be releasing it into Steam's Early Access next month.

Indie game developer Stage Games and publisher Forklift Interactive confirmed this morning that Desynced is coming to Steam's Early Access next month. The team behind the game was founded by a former tinyBuild Publishing Director and Adult Swim Games Product Lead, as they are taking strategy games in a different direction with a synchronized system that is designed to be satisfying and engaging. You can check out the latest trailer below as it will come out on August 15th, 2023.

"Take refuge on a foreign planet, blooming with life and endless possibilities. Work alone or with a team to erect and automate a bustling base of operations, further scientific advancement, and repair the ship. Dispatch base units equipped with a variety of highly customizable, interchangeable attachments to explore an expansive, procedurally generated landscape ripe with untold dangers and valuable resources. Once an optimal location has been established, send bots toting the latest in mining technology to harvest metal and laterite ore, crystal clusters, and other native resources. Don other robots with fabricators to manufacture metal plates and enforced frames, crafting the beginnings of a successful operation. Wield these building blocks to strategically construct foundational facilities and produce vital pieces of technology."

"Bolster structures with defensive add-ons such as turrets, shields, and others to withstand attacks from droves of hostile indigenous creatures and rival factions in multiplayer matches. Once fortified, traverse diverse biomes including lush grasslands, dense forests, rocky plateaus, and more to discover new materials for further expansion. Weather evolving climate changes while developing advanced technology to break into unexplorable areas, blights, and gather new materials. Experiment with thousands of layout possibilities to create a free flowing, fully automated hub. Utilize a complex tech tree to further research and develop more advanced hardware. Create new challenges by adjusting the hostility level of alien lifeforms and uncover hidden secrets in the mysterious world ahead."

