Details Emerge For The PUBG Global Championship 2022

Krafton Inc. has revealed new details as to the schedule and planning for the PUBG Global Championship 2022, happening in Dubai. The event will be returning to an in-person, LAN tournament, with an audience, taking place from November 1st-20th. The event will feature 32 professional esports teams who will compete for their slice of the $2 million prize pool. The event will also be rewarding the MVP of the PGC 2022 with an extra prize of $10K. They will also be bringing back the Pick'em Challenge, in which you can predict who wins and earn prizes in the process, with 30% of the proceeds will go toward the prize pool, increasing the amount the teams could take away.

PGC 2022 will run from Nov. 1-20 as teams from the Americas, Europe, Asia and APAC compete in weekly showdowns to earn prize money. The tournament will be held in-person at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, United Arab Emirates and will be streamed across PUBG: Battlegrounds on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook channels. Please see below for the full schedule and details for each stage: Group Stage: Nov. 1-6: Teams will be split up into two groups of 16 teams (A and B) and will feature weekly Group Stage matches to determine Winner and Loser brackets. A total of 15 matches will be played between each group across three days. The top eight teams from each group will be placed in a Winners Bracket and the bottom eight teams in each group in a Losers Bracket.

Teams will be split up into two groups of 16 teams (A and B) and will feature weekly Group Stage matches to determine Winner and Loser brackets. A total of 15 matches will be played between each group across three days. The top eight teams from each group will be placed in a Winners Bracket and the bottom eight teams in each group in a Losers Bracket. Winners Bracket: Nov. 8-9: Following the Group Stage, the PUBG Winners Bracket will battle it out over the course of 10 matches throughout two days, where the top eight of the 16 teams will be rewarded with a direct spot in the Grand Final. The bottom eight teams from the Winners Bracket will be placed in Losers Bracket 2 for another chance to reach the Grand Final stage.

Following the Group Stage, the PUBG Winners Bracket will battle it out over the course of 10 matches throughout two days, where the top eight of the 16 teams will be rewarded with a direct spot in the Grand Final. The bottom eight teams from the Winners Bracket will be placed in Losers Bracket 2 for another chance to reach the Grand Final stage. Losers Bracket Phase 1: Nov. 10-11: The first Losers Bracket phase will consist of the bottom eight teams from each of Group A and B. The phase will feature 10 matches over two days, where the top eight teams will advance to Losers Bracket 2, while the bottom seven teams will move into the Grand Survival stage. The bottom team of Losers Bracket 1 will be eliminated.

The first Losers Bracket phase will consist of the bottom eight teams from each of Group A and B. The phase will feature 10 matches over two days, where the top eight teams will advance to Losers Bracket 2, while the bottom seven teams will move into the Grand Survival stage. The bottom team of Losers Bracket 1 will be eliminated. Losers Bracket Phase 2: Nov. 12-13: The final Losers Bracket will consist of the bottom eight teams from the Winners Bracket and the top eight teams from Losers Bracket 1, who will similarly battle in 10 matches across two days. Only the top four teams will be granted seats in the Grand Final. The remaining 12 teams will move on to the Grand Survival stage.

The final Losers Bracket will consist of the bottom eight teams from the Winners Bracket and the top eight teams from Losers Bracket 1, who will similarly battle in 10 matches across two days. Only the top four teams will be granted seats in the Grand Final. The remaining 12 teams will move on to the Grand Survival stage. Grand Survival: Nov. 14: The PUBG Grand Survival stage is the last chance for participating teams to make the final 16 Grand Finals squads that will compete for the PGC 2022 crown. The Grand Survival consists of 19 teams, 12 teams from Losers Bracket 2 and seven teams from the Losers Bracket 1 – with the bottom three teams from Losers Bracket 1 placed in a waiting queue. The Grand Survival will only grant four chances to progress to the Grand Finals. In each match, the team winning the Chicken Dinner will advance and the remaining 15 teams will be joined by the next team in the line.

The PUBG Grand Survival stage is the last chance for participating teams to make the final 16 Grand Finals squads that will compete for the PGC 2022 crown. The Grand Survival consists of 19 teams, 12 teams from Losers Bracket 2 and seven teams from the Losers Bracket 1 – with the bottom three teams from Losers Bracket 1 placed in a waiting queue. The Grand Survival will only grant four chances to progress to the Grand Finals. In each match, the team winning the Chicken Dinner will advance and the remaining 15 teams will be joined by the next team in the line. Grand Final: Nov. 17-20: Following the completion of the Grand Survival stage, the best of the best in 2022 will finally compete against each other until one team claims the PGC 2022 throne. The Grand Final will consist of twenty matches over the course of four days. Whichever team comes out ranked on top of the standings list will be crowned the new champions of the PUBG Global Championship!